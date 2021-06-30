Introducing the 2021 Wichita Eagle high school baseball All-Metro team

Sedgwick senior Nolan Crumrine was named the All-Metro Player of the Year after leading the Cardinals to the Class 2A state championship. Courtesy

The Wichita area featured some of the best high school baseball players in Kansas this season and that star power is highlighted on The Wichita Eagle’s 2021 All-Metro baseball team.

The All-Metro squad consists of 13 of the top baseball players (three pitchers, five infielders, three outfielders and two utility players) and a top coach from Sedgwick, Butler and Harvey counties, based on individual performance, team success and area coaches’ feedback.

Sedgwick senior pitcher Nolan Crumrine was named the All-Metro Player of the Year after being the ace that led the Cardinals to their first state championship in school history. Below are the complete All-Metro selections:

Cheney senior outfielder Logan Bartlett. Courtesy Mike Quick

Logan Bartlett, Cheney senior outfielder

When he wasn’t hitting .430 at the plate or making highlight-reel grabs in the outfield, Bartlett was Cheney’s ace on the mound. He sported a 6-2 record with a 1.54 ERA and posted 55 strikeouts in 41 innings of work. But Bartlett’s most dazzling plays came in center field, where he robbed several would-be hits and even finished with five outfield assists. He was named a first team all-state pick in Class 3A and was first team all-league in the Central Plains League. The Neosho County Community College commit also finished with a .530 on-base percentage and 16 stolen bases for Cheney, which finished with a 16-5 record and played for a regional championship.

“He was just a tremendous athlete for us in every sport he played,” said Cheney coach Mike Quick. “You saw that with all of the records he broke playing on the football team. He’s just a crazy-good athlete who was our best pitcher and our best hitter. Because of injuries and covid, this was only his second year playing high school baseball. I wish I had more time with him because he sure was special.”

Andover Central senior outfielder Jack Bell. Courtesy Grant Bacon

Jack Bell, Andover Central senior outfielder

Another outfielder with tremendous speed who was no stranger to making standout catches in center field, Bell earned first team all-state honors in Class 5A and first team all-league in the AV-CTL Div. II. The senior finished with a .338 batting average and .460 on-base percentage for a Jaguars team that finished with a 23-2 record and reached the Class 5A state championship game. The Coffeyville Community College signee finished with 29 runs scored, 18 RBIs and was a perfect 28-for-28 on stolen bases with three outfield assists headlining his error-free defense.

“The kid covers so much ground for us in center field,” Andover Central coach Grant Bacon said. “He really made game-changing play after game-changing play for us out there. Jack is just a great kid and was one of our team leaders this season. I can’t say enough about what he meant to our team.”

Maize South’s Owen Clyne Chad Christensen Courtesy

Owen Clyne, Maize South junior shortstop

No one meant more to the Mavericks’ spirited postseason run that saw them reach the Class 5A semifinals at the state tournament than Clyne, a junior shortstop. He was the lead-off hitter for Maize South who finished with a .449 batting average, eight extra-base hits and 19 RBIs to go along with seven stolen bases. Clyne was voted by the league MVP by AV-CTL Div. I coaches and earned honorable mention all-state status in Class 5A.

“We weren’t sure what we were going to get with Owen after losing the year to the pandemic,” Maize South coach Chad Christensen said. “But he matured physically and mentally between his sophomore and junior season and you could just tell the kid was going to become a leader. Even our seniors on the team this year looked to Owen in the infield to be the guy for us. He knew what it took playing shortstop and being the best athlete on the field. We’re looking forward to even bigger and better things from him next year.”

Sedgwick senior pitcher Nolan Crumrine Sarah Crumrine Courtesy

Nolan Crumrine, Sedgwick senior pitcher

It would be hard to find a pitcher in the state that had better stats this season than Crumrine. He started 11 games and finished with a perfect 11-0 record, which included 10 complete games, eight shutouts and a minuscule 0.36 ERA with 112 strikeouts and just five walks in 59 innings pitched. He was the ace that the Cardinals rode to a dream 25-1 season that culminated with the Class 2-1A state championship, the first state title in program history. Not only was Crumrine, a Friends University signee, named first team all-state, he also earned the Class 2-1A Pitcher of the Year honor.

“To have to the degree of success that Nolan had this season, obviously there’s a lot of hard work behind that,” Sedgwick coach Doug Mabry said. “He has been very dedicated to his craft even last year when we weren’t able to play. He continued to work on his game and he really focused on becoming a more efficient pitcher. For him to make 11 starts in a season is something that’s not easy to do in the pitch-count era and that shows you how efficient he really was. He was so good at changing speeds and changing eye levels and keeping hitters off-balanced. I couldn’t be more proud of him and all of the hard work he’s put in to get to this point.”

Andover Central senior utility Easton Elliot. Grant Bacon Courtesy

Easton Elliot, Andover Central senior utility

If there was ever a ‘Mr. Reliable’ for Andover Central, Elliot would be it. The senior could play any position the Jaguars needed and provide elite defense, as well as be a consistent bat in the lineup. Elliot finished the season with a .462 batting average with a .505 on-base percentage to go along with 11 extra-base hits, 26 RBIs, 35 runs scored and a perfect 18-for-18 on stolen bases. The Johnson County Community College signee was voted first team all-state in Class 5A and the MVP of the AV-CTL Div. II, as he helped Andover Central to a 23-2 record and a trip to the Class 5A state championship game.

“Easton was one of our leaders this season and he always got us started in the lead-off position in our lineup,” Andover Central coach Grant Bacon said. “Wherever we put him, he could always play really, really solid defense for us. He was hitting over .500 for a lot of the season and he was just our energy guy at practice and during games. He brought it every day and made those around him better.”

Bishop Carroll senior designated hitter Oscar Gallardo. Charlie Ebright Courtesy

Oscar Gallardo, Bishop Carroll senior designated hitter

No bat in Bishop Carroll’s lineup was more consistant than Gallardo, the senior shortstop was seemingly always came through in the clutch. Gallardo finished with a team-best .508 batting average to go along with 26 RBIs, five triples and 17 stolen bases. The Pratt Community College signee earned first team all-state honors in Class 5A and was a first team all-league pick in the City League after helping the Golden Eagles finish with a 21-2 record and a berth into the state tournament.

“Oscar was a guy who could play anywhere we needed for us and he ended up having a great year,” Carroll coach Charlie Ebright said. “He really put up big RBI numbers for a guy who hit in the 2-hole for us. There were games this season where Oscar really carried us and just put the team on his back. He had a first half of the season that was just crazy good, then he trailed off a little bit, then he finished really strong.”

Sedgwick junior first baseman Austin Harjo. Sarah Crumrine Courtesy

Austin Harjo, Sedgwick junior first base

Sedgwick was potent up and down the lineup during its 25-1 season that ended in a Class 2-1A state championship, but the 6-foot-4 junior was arguably the most dangerous bat for the Cardinals. Harjo had a team-best .534 batting average, which included 15 doubles and a team-high 45 runs batted in. He earned first team all-state honors in Class 2-1A at first base and was named first team all-league in the Heart of America.

“Austin is one of those kids that you don’t have in your program very often,” Sedgwick coach Doug Mabry said. “He’s just a natural-born hitter. He has a knack for it. What really impressed me this year was how great of a situational hitter he was for us. He was in the heart of our lineup and he did whatever it took to drive in runs for us. He’s not afraid to take a pitch for a strike and he just does whatever it takes to move his teammates around the bases. He has a team-first mentality and that’s always appreciated from a coaching standpoint.”

Andover Central senior pitcher Alex Ronk Grant Bacon Courtesy

Alex Ronk, Andover Central senior pitcher

Andover Central proved to be the area’s dominant team in Class 5A and finished with a 23-2 record and an appearance in the state championship game, thanks in large part to Ronk’s arm. Whether it was starting or finishing a game, Ronk was the go-to pitcher for the Jaguars. He finished with a 5-0 record and seven saves, as he finished the season with a spotless 0.00 ERA to go along with 46 strikeouts in 35 innings pitched. The Labette Community College signee earned all-state honors in Class 5A and was named the AV-CTL Div. II Pitcher of the Year.

“I think we can all admit that we were pleasantly surprised by just how good Alex was for us this season,” Andover Central coach Grant Bacon said. “He was just incredible for us on the mound. If we got a lead, we felt very confident that if we got him the ball then we were going to win the game. He was lights out for us on the mound and had great control of all of his pitches. He was just awesome to watch go to work this season.”

Bishop Carroll senior outfielder Paul Schoenfeld Charlie Ebright Courtesy

Paul Schoenfeld, Bishop Carroll senior outfielder

A speedy defender in center field, Schoenfeld was another big contributor to a Carroll team that finished with a 21-2 record and a trip to the Class 5A state tournament. The senior finished with a .423 batting average, 22 runs batted in and 11 stolen bases. He was even called to pitch sometimes and finished with a spotless 0.00 ERA and 17 strikeouts in seven innings pitched. The Butler Community College signee earned first team all-state status in Class 5A and was a first team all-league outfielder in the City League.

“Paul just has a really high baseball IQ,” Carroll coach Charlie Ebright said. “He’s one of those kids we call a dirtbag because he plays so hard and he plays the game the right way. I wish I had nine other kids who played just like him. He was a big bat in the lineup for us and he played exceptional defense in center field. He had the strongest arm on the team and just a really great work ethic.”

Derby senior pitcher Saben Seager. Jared Weinman Courtesy

Saben Seager, Derby junior pitcher

Few could claim the dominance on the mound that Seager could this season, as the Derby junior finished with a 4-0 record that included two no-hitters and four complete-game shutouts. His first shutout was a 16-strikeout performance against Maize South, a state team, while the second came in a regional championship game where he struck out 11 to punch Derby’s ticket to the state tournament where the Panthers capped off a 20-5 season with a third-place finish in Class 6A. He earned second team all-state honors in Class 6A and was voted the AV-CTL Div. I Pitcher of the Year.

“Saben was not just one of the best starters in the area, but one of the best in the state,” Derby coach Todd Olmstead said. “He just attacks the strike zone and he has this unbelievable slider that just wipes hitters out. He competes every time he goes out there. Every time Saben goes out there for us, I honestly believe he’s going to throw a no-hitter every time. He’s that special. The kid worked his butt off to get to this point and I’m so excited to see what’s in store for him next season.”

Clearwater senior shortstop Brock Toothaker. Jess Tracy Courtesy

Brock Toothaker, Clearwater senior shortstop

Clearwater had an uphill road to reach the Class 4A state tournament, but the Indians were able to climb it all the way to the state semifinals thanks to their senior shortstop. Toothaker delivered the best season of his career, as he finished with a .463 batting average, 10 extra-base hits, 19 RBI’s, 36 runs scored and 29 stolen bases. The Butler Community College signee helped Clearwater (15-9) upset the top seed at regionals to go to state, then pull off another first-round upset of Mulvane for an eventual fourth-place finish. Toothaker was voted a first team all-state pick in Class 4A and was also first team all-league in the AV-CTL Div. IV.

“He just had an exceptional year for us at the plate and defensively playing short for us,” Clearwater coach Jess Tracy said. “But beyond the statistical stuff, he was just a great leader for us and a big energy guy for our team. He really was irreplacable to our team and I can’t say enough how much of a fantastic year he had for us. It all really came together for Brock this season on the field and off the field. We couldn’t have made our run without him.”

Bishop Carroll senior catcher Drake Unrein Charlie Ebright Courtesy

Drake Unrein, Bishop Carroll senior catcher

Unanimously voted the top catcher in the area, Unrein was the foundation behind the plate for a Carroll team that finished with a 21-2 record and another trip to the Class 5A state tournament. The Coffeyville Community College signee finished with a .489 batting average, a .623 on-base percentage, 21 runs scored, 23 RBI’s and three home runs. In a testament to his strong arm behind the plate, Unrein only allowed one stolen base all season. He was voted first team all-state in Class 5A and was a first team all-league pick in the City League.

“I think leadership-wise is where I saw the biggest maturation with Drake this season,” Carroll coach Charlie Ebright said. “When he took over the catching job for us, he became a really integral part of our success and a big cog in the wheel of our offense. He not only hit for average, but also power. He just had a phenomenal year for us and I think his best days are still ahead of him. I really think he could get paid to play some day if he continues to work his butt off. I wouldn’t be surprised to see him go Division I and end up being a pro prospect.”

Derby junior utility Luke Westerman Jared Weinman Courtesy

Luke Westerman, Derby junior infielder

If there was an underrated contribution to a great team this season it might have been Westerman, who played a variety of roles in the infield for the Panthers during their march to a 20-win season and a third-place finish at the Class 6A state tournament. The junior finished the season with a .387 batting average, a .500 on-base percentage and 20 runs batted in. He earned second team all-state status in Class 6A and was voted first team all-league in the AV-CTL Div. I.

“I don’t know anybody that did more for a team than Luke did for us,” Derby coach Todd Olmstead said. “He was one of our most consistent hitters and a kid that I knew I could count on in those clutch situations. He was so good at dropping down squeeze bunts. We did it twice with him. The first was in the Andover Central game to give us the lead, then again in the first round of the state tournament game to take the lead. We knew we could always rely on Luke.”

Sedgwick coach Doug Mabry. Sarah Crumrine Courtesy

Doug Mabry, Sedgwick coach

It was a dream season for Sedgwick, which finished with a 25-1 record and won the Class 2-1A state championship. It was the first state title in program history and one that didn’t come without some drama. The Cardinals trailed for most of their first two games at the state tournament before rallying to beat Colony Crest, 4-2, and Spearville, 7-6, in the later innings. There was no drama needed in the title game, as the Cardinals crushed Valley Falls, 11-1, to cement their memorable season under Mabry.

“There was so much uncertainty coming into this season, just because we were coming off the covid year and we didn’t know how we would react,” Mabry said. “I think this season was a testament to these kids having some serious mental toughness. I think that’s what separates this group from some of our best teams in the past: our ability to fight through adversity and perform in pressure situations. These kids just had a knack for coming through with those clutch hits and making those great defensive plays when we really needed them the most. It’s just a special season that every coach dreams of. All of the pieces fell into place and it’s so awesome when it works out like that.”

All-Metro second team

Henry Burns, Sedgwick senior outfielder

Isaac Epp, Maize South junior pitcher

Lance Hoffsommer, Sedgwick junior second base

Jorey Faber, Bishop Carroll senior pitcher

Jaxson Guillroy, Maize senior designated hitter

Avery Johnson, Maize sophomore outfielder

Tiger Jones, Kapaun Mt. Carmel senior shortstop

Gaige Oakley, Heights junior third base

Owen Reynolds, Eisenhower senior pitcher

Owen Rush, Eisenhower junior second base

Daniel Stovall, Circle senior catcher

Coleson Syring, Derby senior outfielder

Jaden Wiley, Goddard senior utility

Grant Bacon, Andover Central coach

All-Metro third team

Ryan Andrews, Augusta senior utility

Drew Charbonneau, Collegiate junior second base

Brady Cox, Hesston senior outfielder

Mason Ellis, Mulvane junior outfielder

Brady Hunt, Collegiate sophomore catcher

Max Maholland, Circle senior pitcher

Hayden Malaise, Collegiate sophomore pitcher

Jason McCarty, Eisenhower junior third base

Seth Reichenberger, Andale-Garden Plain junior pitcher

Trent Reitmayer, Cheney junior designated hitter

Colin Shields, Maize South senior first base

Kade Snodgrass, Derby senior shortstop

Lane Willhite, Circle junior outfielder

Todd Olmstead, Derby coach