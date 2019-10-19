Kansas girls state tennis: KC Christian’s Lilly McNeill wins third straight title

Submitted photo

Kansas City Christian senior Lilly McNeill won her third straight singles state championship on Saturday to put the final stamp on her dominant career at the Kansas Class 3-1A girls tennis championships at Harmon Park Tennis Complex.

For the third straight year, McNeill defeated her adversary from Central Plains, Emily Ryan, in straight sets in the championship match, this time only allowing Ryan to take one game off her. In four matches at the state tournament this weekend, it was the only game that McNeill lost.

In her run as state champion the last three years, McNeill has won 95% of her matches and finished with a combined 69-4 record. McNeill will continue her career at Biola University, a Division II program in La Mirada, Calif.

McNeill’s individual success has spurred on team success by KC Christian, which won its third straight team championship on Saturday with 40 team points — three points more than Central Plains.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

KC Christian’s top doubles team, Juliet Bartels and Kiera Knoflicek, reached the title match and finished second, while Emma Sand took fifth in the singles field.

BV Northwest senior Prinyarux wins 6A singles, SM East wins team crown: Before heading off to Rutgers, Blue Valley Northwest senior Alisa Prinyarux had one last thing to accomplish in her high school career: a singles state championship.

Prinyarux did just that by knocking off top-seeded Callie Flanagan, a BV North junior, in a three-set thriller, 2-6, 6-3, 6-3, to win the 6A singles title in Topeka at Kossover Tennis Center. It was a rematch of the regional championship game that Flanagan won just a week ago.

Prinyarux finished third in 6A singles in 2017 and was also part of a state-title doubles team in 2016. Flanagan entered the match on Saturday with a 31-1 record and had been a part of back-to-back undefeated state championship doubles teams the last two years.

In 6A doubles, the Shawnee Mission East freshman duo of Bryson Langford and Greta Stechschulte won the title by defeating BV North juniors Christine O’Brien and Emme Mackenzie in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4.

It was enough for SM East to win a tiebreaker against BV North for the team title after both teams finished with 43 points. SM East’s other doubles team, Quinci Cartmell and Bridget Epstein, finished fourth, while Allison Wilcox finished fifth in singles. It was the sixth team championship in program history and first since 2014.

St. James doubles team makes finals: At the 5A state tournament in Pittsburg, the St. James Academy seniors Molly Book and Madi Biondo lost in the doubles championship match to McPherson’s undefeated duo of Taylor Bruce and CeAnna Allen in straight sets, 6-4, 6-3.