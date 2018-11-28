All-Metro Girls Cross Country: Meet the top runners from around the Wichita area

The Wichita Eagle and Varsity Kansas has announced its inaugural All-Metro girls cross country team. The group of seven runners is a blend of youth and experience from across the Wichita area.
Zoie Ecord - Maize, Freshman
Of all the outstanding freshmen in the Wichita area in 2018, few had the season Ecord did. She finished her season as the AVCTL I champion, third-place finisher at Maize’s 5A regional meet and placed 12th at state, finishing in 19 minutes, 59.6 seconds.
Ecord said she was proud of the season she had, continuously cutting her time. She can take the going into her sophomore year.
“It’s just exciting to have all these other girls around me from other schools just to compete with and get me better,” Ecord said.
Hope Jackson, Bishop Carroll, Freshman
No Wichita runner was faster at state. Jackson finished fourth in Class 5A at 19:18.3. She had one of the best season by an area freshman in recent years. She won the City League meet at 18:57.0. She won Caroll’s home 5A regional, too, at 19:20.0.
Together with fellow All-Metro selection Claire Winter, they helped Carroll to a runner-up finish at state. Jackson said coming into the Eagles’ program, she didn’t know how she would do as a freshman.
“I really liked going through everything and experiencing new things, getting better times and learning what I can do,” Jackson said.
Vivian Kalb - Derby, Freshman
Kalb had an outstanding push toward the end of the 2018 season. Only a freshman she displayed poise at Derby’s league and regional meets. Kalb finished third in AVCTL I and runner-up at the Panthers’ 6A regional at 20:23.1, a personal best.
Kalb finished outside of the top 30 at state, but she showed flashes of excellence on the course in 2018. She said of all her accomplishments, one stands out.
“For us, it was getting our team to state,” Kalb said. “It was the first time in a while that we have, so I think it was great that we got to go and enjoy that together.”
Eva McKinzie - Wichita East, Freshman
One of Wichita’s top freshmen throughout the regular season, McKinzie finished her first high school season with a ton of accomplishments. She won the Newton Invitational and the Blue Aces’ home 6A regional. She was the City League runner-up as well.
McKinzie didn’t have the state meet she hoped for, but after such an outstanding first season at East, expect more to come.
“There were so many good things, but there were downs,” McKinzie said. “I think we can just take everything that happened this year and keep it up next year and make more history and memories.”
Kennedy Nicholson - Eisenhower, Sophomore
Nicholson had a promising year, but she said her favorite accomplishment of 2018 came as part of the team’s win at the Rim Rock Farm Classic. The Tigers won one of the biggest regular-season meets of the year, and Nicholson was Eisenhower’s top finisher at ninth.
Nicholson won the Salina Invitational at 20:12.0. She came fourth at the Tigers’ regional meet and 10th at state. Only a sophomore, there is still a lot of time for improvement, she said.
“All the team accomplishments made me more confident in myself and the team,” Nicholson said.
Alexa Rios - Maize South, Sophomore
Rios jumped onto the scene as a freshman in 2017 and carried that momentum into this season. She finished runner-up at Maize South’s Class 5A regional meet at 19:45.0. And she took seventh at 5A state meet, finishing in 19:40.5.
Rios has helped Maize South stay toward the top of the team rankings as the Mavericks finished sixth at state in 2018. She said despite losing a lot of key seniors from last year, she still had confidence in her team and herself.
“I told myself that I knew I could do it and that I know I have potential in myself,” Rios said.
Claire Winter - Bishop Carroll, Senior
With an influx of young talent in the Wichita area, Winter is the lone senior on the Eagle’s All-Metro team, but she is among the most deserving. Winter finished the 2018 season with a win at the Hesston Invitational at 19:35.1. She came third in the City League, third at the Golden Eagles’ regional and eighth at state.
Winter was one of the leaders of a team that finished runner-up in Class 5A to St. Thomas Aquinas.
“We started out not really knowing how the season was going to be,” Winter said. “We had a lot of new freshmen coming in, and I think we all knew they had talent. Between the seniors and freshmen working together, we were able to really work as a team.”
Ran Nielsen - Bishop Carroll, Coach of the Year
Nielsen pushed Bishop Carroll to its third straight top-five finish at state in 2018 and its best in that span. The Golden Eagles came runners-up to St. Thomas Aquinas with a rare blend of senior and freshmen talent that seemed to work perfectly.
With two runners on the All-Metro team, Nielsen was instrumental in pushing the team to City League and regional championships. Coming runner-up at state was a nice way to cap the season, he said.
“Hopefully they realize first place wasn’t that far in front of us, so let’s go get it,” Nielsen said.
