Are state safety requirements in Kansas putting your student athlete at risk?

Athletes are at an increased risk of heat illness because climate change is causing more intensely hot days, pushing heat illness to the top cause of death and disability in high school athletes, according to the Center for Disease Control.

More than 9,000 high school athletes are treated for heat illness each year, according to a recent study published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine. The biggest risk to all athletes is during hot and humid weather early in a school’s season, usually because their bodies aren’t used to the exertion.

“Danger days,” or when the heat index is 105 degrees or higher, have been occurring more often across the country as well. During these danger days, outdoor activity makes “heat cramps or heat exhaustion likely, and heat stroke possible,” according to the National Weather Service.

In Kansas, the number of days with a 90 degree heat index will double by 2050, if no action is taken on climate change, according to the Union for Concerned Scientists. The number with a heat index of 105 degrees could quadruple.

With climate change causing rising temperatures, that means elevated risk to athletes.

More than 80% of U.S. cities had more days where the heat index was over 90 degrees Fahrenheit in 2019, compared to the 1980s, according to an analysis by Climate Central, a nonprofit climate news organization. During these temperatures, those outdoors can experience heat stroke, heat cramps and heat exhaustion.

Heat index is a measure by the National Weather Service that looks at both relative humidity and air temperature to describe what the temperature “feels like.”

Trailing other states

Each year, states are ranked based on their high school sports safety policies by the Korey Stringer Institute at the University of Connecticut, which studies how measures can be taken to reduce athlete death and disability. Stringer was a Minnesota Vikings offensive lineman who died from heat stroke in August 2001.

“There’s over eight million high school athletes, so it’s one of the largest populations of students and we also know from our research that 90% of sudden deaths result from poor primary conditions,” said Christy Eason, vice president of sports safety at the Korey Stringer Institute. “This research came from this place of knowing that when these policies are in place, they can reduce the incidents or the likelihood of fatalities.”

Kansas ranked 43rd in the nation with a 46.35% ranking. The Stringer Institute rankings compare states based on what policies they have in place, such as how they modify sports practice due to heat and their emergency preparedness for injury, heat stroke or cardiac arrest.

New Jersey ranks at the top with an 83.4% and Colorado falls in last place, with a 28%. Missouri is in 8th place.

The institute also explores the preventative measures each state takes, such as modifying practice for the first two weeks to ensure players’ bodies can acclimatize to the heat.

Kansas ranks so low because the state doesn’t have any legislative policy that governs how schools keep their athletes safe, according to Brent Unruh, operations manager at the Kansas State High School Activities Association and staff liaison to the state’s Sports Medicine advisory committee.

Instead, the KSHSAA provides guidelines for heat safety, especially regarding wearing of equipment and amount of practice, but their rules don’t start until the middle of August when school sports practice starts. KSHSAA doesn’t gather data on Kansas athlete heat illness numbers.

“There are things that we have that maybe aren’t specifically a rule requirement but area recommended guidelines that schools follow,” Unruh said. “We have to do that because our schools are so different and the access to resources are so different.”

Eason said while she understands that some schools will follow guidelines for heat safety, she and the institute will continue to push the rules to become requirements across the nation.

“When you have a recommendation, that’s a little wishy-washy, in the sense that we’re requiring that you eat your broccoli, but we’re not telling you that you have to. And if you have the choice, would you really eat broccoli?” Eason said. “And so if you have a requirement, that puts the responsibility on a school, and a school administrator to make sure they’re doing these things.”

A majority of the policies that The Korey Stringer Institute would like to see required are low cost, according to Eason.

“If the cost is the barrier to getting some of these policies in place, we also have to recognize that,” Eason said. “We always advocate for having an athletic trainer in every school. That’s our goal, but we know that we’re not there yet.”

While the KSHSAA would like to have an athletic trainer at every practice, for some schools in certain parts of the state, that’s not possible, Unruh said.

“So, rather than have a hard-and-fast rule in place that’s not attainable, we’re going to say, ‘Hey, here’s the best practices. Here’s the guidelines. Here’s what you should be trying to attain and, and do it in the back where you can with the resources you have,’” Unruh said.

Riley Pate, 12, center, stretches with the rest of her softball team during the Wichita Rebels’ evening practice at Millbrook Park. Courtesy

Prevention of heat illness in athletes

For parents, guardians and coaches, the National Athletic Trainer’s Association wrote a handbook on recognizing signs and preventing heat illness in athletes, which is available on their website.

Mark Carvalho, general manager of the Newton Rebels baseball team, said he hired an athletic trainer to monitor the players for heat sickness and make sure they stay hydrated.

“We don’t want anything bad to happen and I have seen when players collapse, and then you find out they didn’t hydrate,” Carvalho said. “You got to keep reminding them, and especially the kids from other states, up north and up west. They’re not used to this humidity.”

A pitcher from California had significant heat cramps and had to stop playing, because he wasn’t used to the humidity, Carvalho said.

“To me, the kids who have been around here, understand it,” Carvalho said. “But it depends on where the kids are from, because if they’re not used to it, the humidity just kills.”

The Stringer Institute also provides guidance for athletes on “heat acclimatization,” or getting athlete’s bodies used to the heat on their website.

“Pitchers, especially, I think are affected because if in March, April, May, they didn’t throw pitches and then all of a sudden, a guy that maybe could throw 80 pitches in the spring, he can’t get past 30, or 40 because his arms not in working condition,” Carvalho said.

Chris Pate, coaches softball for his daughters for the Wichita Rebels, one on the under-16 and one on the under-12 team. Pate said he has never had an athlete experience heat illness and that, as a parent and a coach, keeping his players safe and making sure they feel comfortable to speak up is the most important

Chris Pate, coach of the Wichita Rebels under-16 and under-12 teams, talks to his players during a practice at Millbrook Park. Courtesy

“Just by feeling the temperature and looking at the heat index, you can kind of tell when it’s going to be a little tough on them,” Pate said. “The umpires and everybody are really good, when it gets hot, about letting you go out in the middle of an inning to give your pitchers and catchers water.”

Most of his girls’ games are in the evening, but during tournaments, they can play three or four games during any hour of the day.

“When it gets hotter, we definitely make sure they get into shade in between games. We’ll also cut down the warm up times between games and stuff like that to save their energy, and we just try to pay extra close attention to see if anybody’s showing signs of heat exhaustion.”

It’s important for parents to be a part of the process to make sure their kids stay safe during high heat games, according to Pate.

“We always tell them please don’t take your kids to the pool all day on a game day, because you’re out there baking in the sun for several hours,” Pate said. “Another thing that’s real popular with a lot of the kids and parents...is getting a towel and soaking it in ice cold water and in between Innings, draping that over your neck. It really helps cool you off.”

