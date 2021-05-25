A Nicklaus wins the Kansas boys Class 5A golf championship. His next stop: K-State

Nicklaus Mason, seated signing his letter of intent to play at K-State, won the Class 5A golf championship for 2021 in the state of Kansas Tuesday in Newton. From Twitter

Maybe he was named after the famous golfer, maybe he wasn’t, but on Tuesday afternoon at Sand Creek Station in Newton, Kansas, Nicklaus Mason became a champion in his own right.

The Mill Valley senior recorded a second-round 68, which, paired with his Monday 71, earned him medalist honors — a state Class 5A championship — in the 36-hole tournament.

Mason’s 5-under 139 was one stroke better than runner-up Michael Winslow of St. Thomas Aquinas, who carded a 4-under 140 (71-69), and three ahead of Brent Reintjes of Wichita’s Kapaun-Mt. Carmel (78-64—142).

Mason, the 2018 Kansas Junior Player of the Year and 2019 Kansas Amateur runner-up, was a state runner-up in 2019. He also won the 2019 and 2020 Konza Prairie Amateur Championship.

@Nicklaus_mason birdies 18 to shoot (-4) on the day and (-5) under for the tournament. pic.twitter.com/sQV1zDlKHs — Mill Valley Golf (@MVJaguarGolf) May 25, 2021

Kapaun-Mt.Carmel took home the 5A team championship, paced by Reintjes and his squad-mates who finished with a cumulative 31-294—607 to runner-up Aquinas’ 309-300—609. Maize was third, Blue Valley Southwest fourth and Bishop Carroll fifth.

At Mariah Hills in Dodge City, Wellington’s Deitrek Gill won the Class 4A title with a 72-70—142; teammate Blake Saffell was second at 74-7—144. Wellington also earned the team crown, with Wamego second and Bishop Miege third.

Lucas Scheufler, a Wichita-Trinity Academy senior, shot 68-69—137 at Hesston Golf Course for the 3A championship, while Plainville’s Parker Krob (71-68—139) won the 2A title at Salina Municipal and Centralia’s Trent Mars took home the hardware in a 1A tourney reduced to a single day because of lightning in Emporia.

Santa Fe Trail of Carbondale won the 3A team title, Salina Sacred Heart the 2A and Frankfort the 1A.

The Class 6A competition was ongoing.