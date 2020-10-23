Varsity Kansas
Week 8 Kansas high school football area schedule and scores (October 23)
Class 6A
Maize South (4-2) at Derby (3-2)
West (3-2) vs. East (4-1), at South
Northwest (6-0) def. South (2-4), 63-0
Southeast (1-4) at Heights (3-2)
Newton (1-6) at Campus (1-4)
Class 5A
Maize (7-0) at Hutchinson (6-1)
Maize South (4-2) at Derby (3-2)
St. Thomas Aquinas (4-2) at Bishop Carroll (4-2)
Kapaun Mt. Carmel (5-1) at Hays (5-1)
Goddard (6-1) at Andover (4-3)
Southeast (1-4) at Heights (3-2)
Eisenhower (3-4) at Valley Center (4-3)
Newton (1-6) at Campus (1-4)
Salina South (1-5) at Salina Central (1-6)
Class 4A
Andover Central (5-1) at Arkansas City (2-5)
Augusta (3-4) at McPherson (6-1)
Rose Hill (4-3) at Independence (1-2)
Buhler (3-3) at Circle (1-4)
El Dorado (3-2) at Winfield (1-6)
Mulvane (1-5) at Wellington (2-5)
Class 3A, District 7
Andale (6-0, 3-0) at Collegiate (7-0, 4-0)
Hesston (4-3, 1-3) at Clearwater (5-2, 2-2)
Halstead (3-4, 1-3) at Trinity Academy (1-5, 0-3)
Class 3A, District 8
Larned (2-4, 1-2) at Cheney (7-0, 4-0)
Hugoton (3-4, 1-2) at Holcomb (6-1, 3-1)
Pratt (2-5, 1-3) at Nickerson (0-6, 0-2)
Class 2A, District 5
Hillsboro (5-2, 4-0) at Hutch Trinity (6-1, 3-1)
Haven (5-2, 3-1) at Sterling (1-6, 1-3)
Marion (2-6, 2-3) def. Lyons (0-5, 0-5), forfeit
Class 2A, District 6
Garden Plain (6-1, 4-0) at Bluestem (0-7, 0-3)
Kingman (5-2, 3-1) at Chaparral (2-4, 1-2)
Douglass (3-2, 0-2) at Belle Plaine (3-4, 2-2)
Class 1A, District 3
Smith Center (6-1, 5-0) at Inman (6-1, 5-0)
Sacred Heart (2-5, 1-4) at Plainville (3-4, 2-3)
Ellinwood (0-7, 0-5) at Ell Saline (2-5, 1-4)
Class 1A, District 4
Conway Springs (6-1, 5-0) at Sedgwick (7-0, 4-0)
Elkhart (2-5, 2-3) at Remington (2-5, 2-2)
Independent (1-5, 1-3) at Stanton County (0-7, 0-5)
8-man Div. I, District 1
Sedan (7-0, 4-0) at Marmaton Valley (1-6, 0-4)
Cedar Vale-Dexter (4-2, 2-1) at Oswego (6-1, 3-1)
West Elk (3-3, 1-2) at Yates Center (2-5, 1-3)
8-man Div. I, District 2
Central-Burden (3-4, 3-1) at Madison (7-0, 4-0)
Chase County (5-2, 3-1) at Oxford (2-5, 2-2)
Flinthills (0-7, 0-4) at Udall (2-5, 0-4)
8-man Div. I, District 5
Argonia-Attica (6-1, 3-0) at Fairfield (0-7, 0-4)
Moundridge (3-4, 2-2) at Pretty Prairie (2-4, 2-1)
Goessel (3-3, 2-1) at Medicine Lodge (1-4, 1-2), canceled
8-man Div. II, District 6
Peabody-Burns (4-3, 3-2) at Norwich (4-3, 4-1)
South Barber (4-3, 3-2) at South Haven (1-6, 0-5)
Stafford (4-3, 2-3) at Hutch Central Christian (3-4, 2-3)
Chase (1-6) at Caldwell (5-2)
