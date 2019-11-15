Northwest claims sectional championship with 35-18 victory over rival Bishop Carroll

The Wichita Northwest Grizzlies and the Bishop Carroll Golden Eagles have one of the most talked about football rivalries in the Wichita area.

The rivals went head-to-head in Week 1, where the Grizzlies defeated the Golden Eagles by four points. The Week 1 matchup was highly anticipated following the 2018 playoffs.

In the 2018 season, the two teams made history for Class 5A. Northwest defeated Carroll 84-67, which was the highest scoring 5A playoff game in Kansas history.

The storylines of the 2018 and 2019 rivalry are nearly identical, except for one thing: defense.

Northwest had made some major defensive adjustments with the hire of former Eisenhower head coach Marc Marinelli as defensive coordinator.

The addition of Marinelli to the coaching staff has shown immediate impact for the Grizzlies. Heading into the 5A sectional game, Northwest had outscored their opponents 524-69.

Although the Grizzlies had an impactful addition to the team, Northwest also had two key players graduate.

Despite the loss of their two All-Americans, Breece Hall, now of Iowa State, and Marcus Hicks, now of the University of Oklahoma, the Grizzlies haven’t skipped a beat.

That showed on Friday as Northwest defeated Bishop Carroll 35-18 to claim the 5A sectional title at Northwest.

The final score did not reflect the back-and-forth nature the game had for three quarters.

Carroll got on the board early, but Northwest was able to answer with a touchdown of its own from senior Reagan Jones.

By the half, Northwest lead by two points. The Grizzlies re-adjusted their plan and focused even more on their defense.

“Our coaches did a great job making some adjustments to slow it down,” coach Steve Martin said. “Hats off to defense that kept us in the game until we can get some rhythm going into our offense.”

Northwest’s offense found its rhythm late in the third quarter with the help of junior Julius Bolden running in a touchdown.

Senior Malcolm Bell helped the Grizzlies get a comfortable 10-point lead with a pick-six, followed by another touchdown from Bolden that sealed the game.

The 17-point win made the Grizzlies 2-0 against their rivals for the 2019 season.

“We just showed amazing grit,” Martin said. “There was a lot of roller-coaster rides tonight in this game, and our guys didn’t break when adversity kicked in.”

Martin said that the team’s grit and determination to sweep Carroll for the season was what motivated their halftime turnaround.

Before Martin took over as coach in 2012, Northwest hadn’t defeated the Golden Eagles since 2005.

“Carroll is such a hallmark of what a great program is. … They just do the little things right,” Martin said. “It took us a while to figure that out, but at the end of the day we figured it out and it’s just about believing in each other and doing what matters.”

Martin told his team that they can enjoy the feeling of their beating their rivals for the night, but then the next day it’s back to focusing on their next opponent.

Northwest advances to play (10-1) Maize in substate.

Jones said that the team is hungry for the state title game and that the players’ bond runs deep enough to help them see success at substate.

“The connection that we all have in that locker room is tight and everybody loves everyone. ... We’re just trying to fight for that state title, so that’s the main goal that everybody is in there for,” Jones said. “We’re really hungry. We need that (state title game) for the community.”