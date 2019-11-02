St. James Academy girls capture cross country title

May be the toughest and most beautiful cross-country course in the country, Rim Rock Farm on 120 hilly acres about 10 miles north of Lawrence, Kansas. Running. Premier course. Pat and Bob Timmons. CUTLINE Runners take off from a wide starting line in a grassy meadow. They funnel south up a short rise and turn at a steel cut-out of legendary Kansas runner Jim Ryun. TIM JANICKE/THE KANSAS CITY STAR File photo

The Kansas state high school cross country meets were held on Saturday.

Classes 6A, 5A and 3A meets for both the boys and girls were held at Lawrence-Rim Rock Farm. The 4A, 2A and 1A runs were held at Wamego Country Club.

St. James Academy won the girls 5A meet, with Blue Valley Southwest finishing second and Maize South third.

Bishop Carroll’s Hope Jackson won the 5A race (5K for all ) with a time of 18 minutes, 17.9 seconds. St. James’ Katherine Moore finished second at 18:48.1.

St. Thomas Aquinas won the boys 5A meet, followed by Maize South and Andover. Andover’s Ryan Kinnane turned in the winning time of 15:48.4.

Mill Valley won the girls 6A meet, followed by Olathe West and Olathe North. Victoria Wingrove from Blue Valley won the race with a time of 18:24.7.

Washburn took the boys 6A competition, followed by Olathe South and Mill Valley. Olathe Northwest’s Logan Read took second in the race (15:58.1), while Wichita Northwest’s Michael Iyali was third at 15:58.5.

In Wamego, Lawrence Bishop Seabury’s Henry Nelson was the individual champion in boys Class 2A with a time of 16:36.09. KC Christian was third in the team standings.

Buhler was the champion in both the girls and boys 4A meets. Baldwin and Eudora were second and third, respectively, on the girls side, while Tonganoxie finished third on the boys side.

Piper’s Grace Hanson finished second in the girls 4A run with a time of 19:31.01.