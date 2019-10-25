Andale’s victory over Cheney crowns Indians Kansas 3A-Division 6 Champions

Eagle correspondent

The Andale Indians haven’t lost to the Cheney Cardinals since 1998. Cheney could not quite reverse that trend on Friday night, falling short against Andale by a touchdown.

Undefeated Andale claimed the 3A-Division 6 title with the 29-22 win over Cheney.

Andale has put up significant numbers against opponents this season, including a 78-0 win earlier in October.

To win by only one touchdown was not something the Indians were expecting in the regular season.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“We definitely came in not thinking they were as good as they are. We overlooked them,” Andale junior Eli Rowland said. “We have to go into the game with the mindset that every team is going to bring their best and that’s what we didn’t do.”

Before coming into the game, Cheney had only lost one game on the season, which was in Week 1. Since their loss, the Cardinals have scored 306 points and gave up 73.

The Cardinals’ pressing defense made Andale do something the Indians do not normally have to do: punt.

“That’s going to happen against good teams, you’re going to have to punt from time to time,” Andale coach Dylan Schmidt said. “We haven’t had to a lot this year which has been awesome, but that’s just going to be how the games are moving forward.”

Cheney forced two scoreless drives from Andale, allowing the Cardinals to be the first to get on the board. Andale quickly answered with a touchdown of its own by junior Noah Meyer.

Although Andale put up another touchdown shortly after, the Indians couldn’t sneak away with the halftime lead due to a touchdown in the last minute of the half by Cheney’s Luke Grace.

With a tied game at the half, Schmidt knew he couldn’t let his team panic. He stressed the importance of forgetting the first half and focusing on winning the second half.

“We definitely wanted to come out strong and punch them in the mouth to start the second half,” senior Easton Hunter said. “We were able to score on the first drive out, so that helped a lot.”

Andale scored on the first drive and kept Cheney scoreless throughout the third quarter. The Indians got a more comfortable two-touchdown lead after a fake-punt pass play from Hunter to sophomore Mac Brand.

Despite multiple interceptions from Andale, the Indians couldn’t completely keep the Cardinals out of the end zone. Cheney scored one touchdown in the second half.

Andale was able to run down the clock on the last drive and claim the 3A-Division 6 Championship. And the win secured a homefield winning streak for the senior class.

“This is a very special senior class ... they’ve never lost a game on this field,” Schmidt said. “The thing that’s been so fun is our guys are just so coachable. If they continue to do that, I like our chances.”

Schmidt said that although winning by 50 points is comfortable, a close game was what his team needed to prepare for the playoffs.

“There’s a lot of benefit there because our guys play all four quarters,” Schmidt said. “Our guys have been doing good in preparation, but it’s one of those things where you have to do everything correct.”

Hunter agreed that a close game in the regular season will be better for them in the playoffs. To the senior, it’s not just what they did on the field that prepares them for playoffs, but their close bond off the field that will be of benefit to the team.

“We’re so close. We’re a small community,” Hunter said. “We just all love each other, and that’s going to get us far in playoffs.”