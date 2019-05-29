Wichita’s Trinity Academy soars to 4A title at rain-delayed boys state golf tourney

Wednesday’s Kansas Class 4A boys high school state golf tournament at Mariah Hills in Dodge City? It turned into the Trinity Academy Show.

In competition originally scheduled for May 20 at Quail Ridge in Winfield but altered due to poor weather, senior teammates from the Wichita private school — Caden Vanlandingham and Sam Majors — shot 2-over 73 and 4-over 75, respectively, on to capture the top two spots on the podium.

Fort Scott junior Nicholas King and Altamont-Labette County junior Jack Leake tied for third at 5-over 76. Wellington sophomore Blake Saffell placed fifth with a 6-over 77.

The accolades continued for Trinity Academy in the team tally, where Trinity topped Wellington, Andale and the rest of the field for team honors.

The Class 2A tournament, started and then suspended on May 20, was also contested Wednesday, at the par-71 Hesston Golf Park in Hesston. Salina-Sacred Heart sophomore Kameron Shaw won the championship with a 5-under 66, (10), and junior teammate Tate Herrenbruck was right behind at 4-under 67.

Salina-Sacred Heart won the team championship, too.

The Class 1A tournament, suspended May 20 at Salina Municipal, concluded last week with senior Eli Bullinger of Montezuma-South Gray victorious at 5-over 75. Senior Alex Hickel from Claflin-Central Plains finished 1 back, followed by Stockton senior Brady Beougher, who won a playoff over Frankfort sophomore Aiden Gerstner.





Classical School of Wichita senior Cole Buckingham was next, at 7-over, followed by freshman teammate Kate Tilma, who shot a 78. Classical School of Wichita finished third as a team, behind Frankfort and Osborne.

This is the last year that state golf will be played on a single day. Starting this coming school year, the state tournaments will consist of 36 holes — two rounds over back-to-back days.

Kansas boys state golf tournaments

Class 4A team scoring





At Mariah Hills Golf Course, Dodge City

Par 71

Wichita-Trinity Academy 315. Wellington 331. Andale 336. Fort Scott 339. Wamego 341. Topeka-Hayden 342. Altamont-Labette County 349.

Class 4A individual scoring

Name (class), school, relation to par, score, place

Caden Vanlandingham (12), Wichita-Trinity +2 73 1

Sam Majors (12), Wichita-Trinity +4 75 2

Nicholas King (11), Fort Scott +5 76 3

Jack Leake (11), Altamont-Labette +5 76 3

Blake Saffell (10), Wellington +6 77 5

Mac Piles (12), Topeka-Hayden +7 78 6

Cole Wheeler (11), Chanute +7 78 6

Trevor Black (11), Andale +8 79 8

Kyle Bovee (12), Circle +8 79 8

Kade Grunert (12), Topeka-Hayden +8 79 8

Calvin Dillon (11), Louisburg +9 80 11

Jacob Hall (12), Tonganoxie +9 80 11

Jacob Geroge (10), Winfield +10 81 13

Zachary Vandervoort (9), Pratt +10 81 13

Cooper Foltz (11), Wamego +11 82 15

Deitrek Gill (9), Wellington +11 82 15

Carter Goldston (12), Fort Scott +11 82 15

Maxwell Hanson (12), Circle +12 83 18

David Mathes (12), Pratt +12 83 18

Austin Perez (11), Ulysses +12 83 18

Lucas Scheufler (10), Wichita-Trinity +12 83 18

Drayton Cleaver (9), Chanute +13 84 22

Colby Eck (11), Andale +13 84 22

Davis Swyers (11), Wichita-Trinity +13 84 22

William Yates (10), Buhler +13 84 22

Cayden Albers (12), Andale +14 85 26

Rylan Blasi (11), Wellington +14 85 26

Stephen Radley (12), Wichita-Trinity +14 85 26

Dylan Tyner (9), Wamego +14 85 26

Levi Long (10), Wamego +15 86 30

Justin Deters (12), Abilene +16 87 31

Cade Gollier (11), Ottawa +16 87 31

Jace Lawrence (10), Wellington +16 87 31

Ryan Gartner (11), Altamont-Labette +17 88 34

Lucas Harryman (11), Fort Scott +17 88 34

Trace Niemann (11), Andale +17 88 34

John Rinella (12), Bishop Miege +17 88 34

Drake Varns (11), Louisburg +17 88 34

Gavin Wilson (11), Wamego +17 88 34

Jackson Berning (11), Buhler +18 89 40

Cordel Hendrickson (10), Buhler +18 89 40

Peyton Linker (10), Wellington +18 89 40

Joshua Martin (10), Anderson County +18 89 40

Isaac Bones (12), Ottawa +19 90 44

Joey Connor (11), Topeka-Hayden +19 90 44

Trenton Matney (11), Buhler +19 90 44

Carson Powelson (12), Anderson County +19 90 44

Jacob Wick (12), Wamego +19 90 44

Andrew Willson (9), Tonganoxie +19 90 44

Christopher Ortolani (10), Independence +20 91 50

Nathan Sowers (11), Atchison +20 91 50

Chance Kohls (9), Augusta +21 92 52

Bartholomew Neville (12), Andale +21 92 52

Benjamin Smith (12), Altamont-Labette +21 92 52

Elias Hestand (9), Altamont-Labette +22 93 55

NOAH LOECKE (11), Rose Hill +22 93 55

Jeremy Waldman (12), Iola +22 93 55

Alexander Williams (11), Fort Scott +22 93 55

Spencer Gratton (10), Tonganoxie +23 94 59

Jackson White (10), Wamego +23 94 59

Brady Bohannon (12), Topeka-Hayden +24 95 61

Chadd Brown (9), Augusta +25 96 62

Adam Gorges (12), Andale +26 97 63

Derek Heuer (12), Wichita-Trinity +26 97 63

CJ Watson (12), Topeka-Hayden +26 97 63

Trey Pivarnik (10), Topeka-Hayden +27 98 66

Jackson Vorbeck (11), Tonganoxie +27 98 66

Andrew Hess (12), Augusta +28 99 68

Kaden Kearney (9), Augusta +30 101 69

Devin Walker (12), Ulysses +30 101 69

Thomas Cox (11), Buhler +31 102 71

Brendon Gahagan (11), Chanute +31 102 71

Ryan Haight (11), Louisburg +32 103 73

Austin Phillips (12), Buhler +32 103 73

Jacob Adams (9), Chanute +33 104 75

Brett Wyckoff (9), Wellington +34 105 76

Jack Hendrickson (11), Chanute +36 107 77

Dakota Payne (10), Altamont-Labette +37 108 78

Josh Manahan (10), Augusta +38 109 79

Eric Beltran (11), Chanute +46 117 80

Kyle Scott (11), Augusta +50 121 81

Colin Cook (11), Louisburg +54 125 82

Scott DeMaranville (12), Tonganoxie +56 127 83

Dylan Aitkens (12), Tonganoxie, withdrew

Andrew Farris (12), Parsons, withdrew

A.J. Hagerman (12), Fort Scott, withdrew

Noah Hill (12), Louisburg, withdrew

Garrett Rolofson (11), Louisburg, withdrew

Dylan Fanning (12), Ottawa, withdrew

Trey Mathis (12), Altamont-Labette, withdrew

Gage Milan (12), Mulvane, withdrew

Class 2A team scoring

At Hesston Golf Course, Hesston

Par 71

Salina-Sacred Heart 313. Yates Center 325. Jayhawk Linn 332. Plainville 350. Trego Community 356. Pittsburg-St. Mary’s 369. Syracuse 378.

Class 2A individual scoring

Name (class), school, relation to par, score, place

Kameron Shaw (10), Salina-Sacred Heart -5 66 1

Tate Herrenbruck (11), Salina-Sacred Heart -4 67 2

Ryan Sellman (12), Humboldt +1 72 3

Tanner Copeland (12), Plainville +2 73 4

Will Hedges (9), Lawrence-Bishop Seabury +3 74 5

Dalton Mai (12), Trego Community +6 77 6

Austin Plunkett (10), Syracuse +6 77 6

Easton Reynolds (10), Yates Center +6 77 6

Steven Rovenstine (12), Kansas City Christian +6 77 6

Parker Krob (10), Plainville +7 78 10

Cal Marquardt (12), Pittsburg-St. Mary’s +7 78 10

Reece Solander (11), Yates Center +7 78 10

Jack King (9), Yates Center +8 79 13

Matthew Labenz (11), Hutchinson-Trinity Catholic +10 81 14

Tyler McCoy (12), Mound City-Jayhawk Linn +10 81 14

Kaylor Watson (12), Mound City-Jayhawk Linn +10 81 14

Caleb Gilliland (10), Salina-Sacred Heart +11 82 17

Spencer Wishon (10), Oberlin-Decatur Community +11 82 17

Zach Surface (9), Sterling +12 83 19

Drake Thomas (10), Mound City-Jayhawk Linn +12 83 19

Jarrod Dible (12), Hoxie +13 84 21

Aiden Bunner (10), Prairie Village-Kansas City Christian +14 85 22

Kaden Tarwater (10), Oskaloosa +14 85 22

Alex Fischer (11), Belleville-Republic County +15 86 24

Carter Minson (11), WaKeeney-Trego Community +15 86 24

Gabe Shaughnessy (9), Mound City-Jayhawk Linn +16 87 26

Brady Frickey (10), Ellis +17 88 27

Jaren Giesick (12), Sublette +17 88 27

Dylan Weimer (11), Hoxie +17 88 27

Garrett Bolinger (12), Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan +20 91 30

Aaron King (12), Yates Center +20 91 30

Vincent McLaughlin (12), Plainville +20 91 30

Trevor Trujillo (12), Johnson-Stanton County +20 91 30

Mason Cole (12), Syracuse +21 92 34

Dylan Lindeman (11), Goessel +22 93 35

Nicholas Ison (9), Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan +23 94 36

Fernando Muro (11), Johnson-Stanton County +23 94 36

Noah Becker (11), Sedgwick +24 95 38

Joey Fry (11), WaKeeney-Trego Community +24 95 38

Avery Unruh (12), Hillsboro +25 96 40

Lance Addington (10), Elkhart +26 97 41

Dillon Dunn (11), WaKeeney-Trego Community +27 98 42

Tyler Malsam (9), WaKeeney-Trego Community +27 98 42

Aaron Moss (11), Smith Center +27 98 42

Morgan Newell (10), Salina-Sacred Heart +27 98 42

Joseph Dougherty (9), Elkhart +29 100 46

Brodie Atherton (11), Mound City-Jayhawk Linn +30 101 47

Kaz Comley (9), Sterling +31 102 48

Brayden Wilson (10), Syracuse +33 104 49

Wyatt Schmidt (10), Sterling +34 105 50

Ryan Thompson (10), Syracuse +34 105 50

Noah Bane (11), Elkhart +35 106 52

Mattox Hale (9), Rossville +35 106 52

Matevz Kalan (9), Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan +35 106 52

Beau Wilson (9), Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan +35 106 52

Caleb Walker (11), Howard-West Elk +36 107 56

Elijah Hays (10), Plainville +37 108 57

Lauren Frederick (11), Sterling +38 109 58

Cael Dobson (10), Plainville +40 111 59

Paige Post (12), WaKeeney-Trego Community +41 112 60

Addison Solander (9), Yates Center +41 112 60

Gary Moore (12), Sedgwick +44 115 62

Rylie Daniels (9), Hillsboro +46 117 63

Carter Popejoy (12), Blue Rapids-Valley Heights +47 118 64

Gabe Kerns (10), Plainville +51 122 65

Tate McGinn (9), Sedgwick +51 122 65

Corbin O’Malley (10), Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan +51 122 65

Colby Mertens (11), Sedgwick +59 130 68

Jordan Friesen (12), Inman +60 131 69

Qayden Shepherd (11), Sedgwick +60 131 69

Frank Wichert (9), Hillsboro +61 132 71

Chris McFrederick (9), Sedgwick +63 134 72

Aubrey Schumacher (10), Elkhart +63 134 72

Eli Dalke (9), Hillsboro +64 135 74

Jaden Grilliot (9), Syracuse +66 137 75

Hap Waddell (12), Marion +69 140 76

Charles Skidmore (12), Salina-Sacred Heart, withdrew

Hunter Chase (12), Blue Rapids-Valley Heights, withdrew

Treyton Compton (12), Mound City-Jayhawk Linn, withdrew

Wesley Denton (11), Blue Rapids-Valley Heights, withdrew

Garrett Gillum (12), Meade, withdrew

Lucas Gilmore (10), Sterling, withdrew

Clayton Runkle (11), Elkhart, withdrew

Tyler Wagner (11), Blue Rapids-Valley Heights, withdrew