KU-bound Audrain wins rain-delayed Kansas 6A high school golf tournament at Firekeeper

Sion Audrain of Garden City, who will golf next season for Kansas, won the state Class 6A boys tournament Tuesday at Firekeeper Golf Course in Mayetta. File, from Twitter

Sion Audrain is heading off to his collegiate golf career in style.

The recently graduated Garden City senior and soon-to-be KU Jayhawks freshman won the Kansas boys Class 6A high school tournament Tuesday at Firekeeper Golf Course in Mayetta, Kan., shooting a sizzling 6-under 66.

The reigning Kansas Amateur champion finished 4 strokes ahead of sophomore Nicklaus Mason of Mill Valley, who shot a 2-under 70 on the par 72 course to claim runner-up honors.

The 6A tournament was originally scheduled for May 20 at Sand Creek Station in Newton, but was rescheduled due to recently inclement weather.

Olathe East’s Caleb Kimmel, a junior, and Olathe South’s Jackson Likes, a senior, finished 1-under and even-par, respectively.

Junior Davis Cooper of BV North and senior Andrew Scholz of SM East finished 1-over, followed by four at 2-over.

SM East shot a collective 298 to claim the 6A team title ahead of Olathe East, Garden City and BV Northwest.

The team finish was determined by combining the totals of each team’s top four golfers.

Ties were broken via the score of the best fifth-place golfer from each school and, where necessary, the sixth.

Along with Scholz (73), the scores of juniors Will Harding (74) and Walter Honnold (75) and senior John Dierks (76) rounded out the top four for SM East.

Runner-up Olathe East’s top scorers were Kimmel (71), juniors Daniel Gutgesell (75) and Jack Whitehead (79) and senior Blake Mullen (80).

The Class 4A tournament will be held Wednesday at Mariah Hills in Dodge City, while Class 2A takes place at Hesston Golf Park and Class 1A is contested at Salina Municipal.

Eisenhower senior Tyler Trudo won the 5A title last week in a playoff against Emporia junior Gentry Scheve. Both shot 4-under 67 through 18 holes at Mariah Hills. Andover Central took home the team title.

Junior David Pierson of Sabetha captured individual 3A medalist honors last week at Emporia, edging teammate Jesse Burger, a senior, by one stroke. Sabetha also won the team title.

Kansas Class 6A boys state golf tournament

Team scoring

Firekeeper Golf Course, Mayetta, Kan.

Par 72

Shawnee Mission East 298. Blue Valley North 300. Olathe East 305. Garden City 311. Blue Valley NW 316. Mill Valley 319. Washburn Rural 319

Individual scoring

Name (class), school, relation to par, score, place

Sion Audrain (12), Garden City -6 66 1

Nicklaus Mason (10), Mill Valley -2 70 2

Caleb Kimmel (11), Olathe East -1 71 3

Jackson Likes (12), Olathe South E 72 4

Davis Cooper (11), BV North +1 73 5

Andrew Scholz (12), SM East +1 73 5

Joseph Bultman (12), SM Northwest +2 74 7

Will Harding (11), SM East +2 74 7

Andrew Park (11), Free State +2 74 7

Cameron Rosenberg (12), BV North +2 74 7

Daniel Gutgesell (11), Olathe East +3 75 11

Walter Honnold (11), SM East +3 75 11

Connor Moore (10), BV North +3 75 11

Kade Prentice (11), BV +3 75 11

Landon Berquist (12), Free State +4 76 15

John Dierks (12), SM East +4 76 15

John Gardner (11), BV Northwest +4 76 15

Giles Frederickson (9), Washburn Rural +5 77 18

Ian McCrary (10), BV Northwest +5 77 18

Casey Gritton (11), Manhattan +6 78 20

Theodore Juhl (9), Garden City +6 78 20

Evan Mullen (12), Olathe West +6 78 20

Gabe Whitehair (12), BV North +6 78 20

Blake Aerni (12), Mill Valley +7 79 24

Ross Brungardt (12), Lawrence +7 79 24

Gabriel McKeown (11), Olathe NW +7 79 24

Jack Whitehead (11), Olathe East +7 79 24

Wesley Costello (11), SM East +8 80 28

Reid Hughes (10), Washburn Rural +8 80 28

Blake Mullen (12), Olathe East +8 80 28

Hayden Beck (11), Washburn Rural +9 81 31

Benjamin Bessette (10), BV Northwest +9 81 31

Cayden Cundiff (10), Garden City +9 81 31

Lucas Leonetti (9), Washburn Rural +9 81 31

Jack Tarvin (10), Olathe West +9 81 31

Cody Begnoche (12), Manhattan +10 82 36

Jacob Bessette (12), BV Northwest +10 82 36

Nathan Byard (12), Olathe East +10 82 36

Cole Ferris (12), Olathe NW +10 82 36

William Franklin (12), Olathe NW +10 82 36

Cole King (11), BV North +10 82 36

Owen Larson (10), BV Northwest +10 82 36

Logan Rhodes (10), Olathe East +10 82 36

Davan Smith (10), Dodge City +10 82 36

Dylan Sommer (12), Free State +11 83 46

Cole Fischman (11), BV North +12 84 47

Duncan McKnight (9), SM East +12 84 47

Patrick Neal (9), Olathe North +12 84 47

Brennan Welsh (10), Olathe West +12 84 47

Nicolas Davie (12), Mill Valley +13 85 51

Ben MacGee (11), BV Northwest +13 85 51

Tanner Moore (12), Mill Valley +13 85 51

William Brock (11), Olathe NW +14 86 54

Collin Devane (11), Manhattan +14 86 54

Jason Emerson (12), Washburn Rural +14 86 54

Jaccard Matchette (12), Mill Valley +14 86 54

Jarett Reid Richmeier (11), Garden City +14 86 54

Zachary Molzer (12), Olathe NW +15 87 59

Mason Shaddix (12), Garden City +15 87 59

Grant Snowden (9), Manhattan +15 87 59

Mitchell Spriggs (11), Free State +15 87 59

Mitch Munsen (11), Manhattan +16 88 63

Joshua Priddle (12), Manhattan +16 88 63

William Gard (11), Free State +17 89 65

Cooper Scheck (9), Dodge City +18 90 66

Jake Winchester (12), Hutchinson +18 90 66

Beau Barnes (11), SM South +19 91 68

Ethan Goertzen (11), Dodge City +19 91 68

Luke Winchester (11), Hutchinson +19 91 68

Joseph (Major) Close (12), SM South +20 92 71

Shawn Flick (11), Mill Valley +20 92 71

Drake Krumme (9), Olathe NW +20 92 71

Jessie Cornwell (12), Derby +21 93 74

Noah Ortiz (11), Garden City +21 93 74

Tyler Higgins (10), Washburn Rural +23 95 76

Cole Francis (12), Derby +25 97 77

Brock Southern (10), Hutchinson +26 98 78

Kale Lowery (10), Dodge City +27 99 79

Nathan Pilakowski (10), Free State +27 99 79

Tracey Hill (12), Liberal +32 104 81

Tryston Lomas (12), Dodge City +32 104 81

Nathan Parks (12), Campus +32 104 81

William Ramsey (11), Derby +35 107 84

Justin Gardner (12), Derby +37 109 85

Cameron Connolly (9) – Wichita East +38 110 86

Hayden Smith (10), Derby +39 111 87

Kyle Wagenseller (12), Liberal +39 111 87

Stone Wilson (9), Dodge City +42 114 89

Cristian Silva (11) – Wichita East +43 115 90

Cason Lindsey (10) – Derby +72 144 91

Trevor Rhoades (12), Hutchinson Withdrew

Cade Uhlenhake (12), BV West DQ