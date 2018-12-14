Maize continues perfect hoops record with a 61-48 win over Campus

Momentum was running high for the Maize Eagles after beating Derby by one on the road, continuing their undefeated streak on Tuesday.

Their 4-0 record wasn’t the only streak on the line for Friday night’s matchup with the 3-0 Campus Colts. A winning streak against the Colts was at stake too.

Maize hasn’t lost to Campus since Feb. 12, 2016 and hasn’t lost a game to Campus at home in over a decade.

Heading into Friday’s game, the Colts were one of the few unbeaten teams in Class 6A.

“We knew that these last two games were going to be dog fights,” Maize senior Caleb Grill said.

But Maize prevailed on Friday, beating Campus 61-48 at Maize.

Campus came out strong with back-to-back steals and a dunk by junior Thomas King.

Following the dunk, Maize answered with one of their own from senior Brandle Easter Jr., which sparked a scoring run for the Eagles.

By the end of the first quarter, Maize had a 10-4 lead.

Maize and Campus picked it up offensively in the second quarter. Easter Jr., who had 10 points in the second quarter, helped the Eagles build an eight-point lead by the half.

Going into the third quarter, the Eagles found themselves in a scoring drought, which allowed the Colts to chip away at their lead. Campus got within two points, but Grill drilled a three coming off of a screen.

“We were in a drought at the time. It was a really good shot that helped the momentum,” Grill said. “We just took off from there.”

The shot was one of the main turning points of the game and helped Maize to a more comfortable lead heading into the fourth quarter.

More than halfway into the fourth quarter, Maize had managed to contain Campus to only four points.

With their offense clicking and a fourth-quarter lock-down defense, the Eagles rolled to the win. Grill finished as the Eagles’ leading scorer with 22 points. Easter had 17.

Grill thinks that being 5-0 is not only due to their performance on the court, but the team’s chemistry off the court as well.

“This is the start we wanted to get, everybody wants to get this start,” Grill said. “I think we had a lot of commitment between the guys and the coaches and we all have bought into the program, so I think the chemistry plays a big part into why we started out 5-0.”

Maize head coach Chris Grill said that winning close games such as the Derby game, helped the team secure the win over Campus.

“Anytime you can win those close ones, it keeps your spirits up,” Chris Grill said. “I think anytime you can finish those games that are tough fights it makes a big difference in the psyche.”

The Eagles will try to extend their winning streak on Tuesday at Hutchinson.