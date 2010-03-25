2010 Track result central

Thanks for everyone's contribution to another great track and field season. Look back at the 2010 season by checking out meet results, stories and photo galleries.

You'll also find items from our special section Century Marks: 100 years of the state track meet.

Thanks again to Carol Swenson and all coaches and administrators who facilitated this database. We'll see you again for cross country season in August.

PDFs are the preferred method, but we'll take what we can get. Right now, we're not planning to run dual meets, but if there three or more schools (outside of a league triangular), please send the results. We'd also like to keep the results exclusively to varsity. If there are JV heats as part of the varsity meet, we'll take the whole thing, but please indicate a meet is JV otherwise.

Throughout the season, we'll also run our Honor Roll form chart. This will be the best place to make additions or corrections to this list, so we can get the latest times and marks, as well as first names of the athletes. -->

If you have questions, please contact Josh Wood directly at jwood@wichitaeagle.com.

TRACK AND FIELD HONOR ROLL (last updated May 30)

The Eagle track honor roll lists the top three times, distances and heights, regardless of class. Then the remaining class leaders, not covered in the top three, are listed. Even if a team goes to an out-of-town meet, it is the responsibility of coaches to report statistics (1-800-825-NEWS or 268-6252 or stats@varsitykansas.com.) The Eagle thanks Carol Swenson for his assistance in compiling this honor roll.

Times from hand-timed meets are rounded up to tenth of a second. Preliminary times from hand-timed meets are not considered.

Boys

100 meters

Joe Fisher, Valley Center (4A) 10.30

Shawn Smith, Olathe East (6A) 10.40

Cameron Callahan, Bonner Springs (5A) 10.40

2A: Austin Riggs, Pittsburg Colgan 10.50

3A: Kurt Pauly, Garden Plain 10.70

1A: Evan Kreger, Jetmore; 10.90

Osvaldo Granillo, Moscow

200 meters

Joe Fisher, Valley Center (4A) 21.60

Shawn Smith, Olathe East (6A) 21.70

Kurt Pauly, Garden Plain (3A) 21.80

2A: Drew Diederich, Salina Sacred Heart 22.00

1A: Garrett Greif, Tipton 22.00

5A: Austin Willis, Shawnee Heights; 22.10

Rashawn Baker, Topeka Highland Park

400 meters

Miles Ukaoma, Maize (6A) 47.94

D.J. Lindsay, Tonganoxie (4A) 47.98

Kurt Pauly, Garden Plain (3A) 48.32

2A: Austin Riggs, Pittsburg Colgan 48.66

5A: Alex Reed, Great Bend 49.17

1A: Greg Prescott, Little River 50.73

800 meters

Brendan Soucie, Osawatomie (4A) 1:52.96

Ryan Hocker, Olathe East (6A) 1:54.19

Reid Buchanan, Manhattan (6A) 1:54.68

5A: Adam Porter, McPherson 1:54.72

2A: Cody Miller, Wathena 1:56.27

1A: Kellum Schneider, Tribune 1:57.74

3A: Adam Larson, Riley County 1:58.00

1600 meters

Josh Munsch, Hays (5A) 4:18.10

Adam Porter, McPherson (5A) 4:19.18

Reid Buchanan, Manhattan (6A) 4:20.54

4A: James Wilson, Abilene 4:23.00

2A: Eric Ruth, Stanton County 4:24.60

1A: Alex Potuzak, Clifton-Clyde 4:31.06

3A: Adam Larson, Riley County 4:32.32

3200 meters

Neil Metler, Derby (6A) 9:23.70

Aaron Thornburg, SM Northwest (6A) 9:27.45

James Wilson, Abilene (4A) 9:29.71

5A: Adam Porter, McPherson 9:38.96

1A: Kyle Calvin, Ness City 9:47.88

2A: Eric Ruth, Stanton County 9:50.85

3A: Kayson Matthews, Lakin 9:55.20

110-meter hurdles

Andrew Etheridge, Wichita Northwest (6A) 13.84

Miles Ukaoma, Maize (6A) 14.21

Meshach Kennedy, Derby (6A) 14.39

4A: Ethan Fulton, Iola 14.40

2A: Briar Snyder, Jayhawk-Linn 14.40

5A: Jermaine McKenzie, Hays 14.70

1A: Braden Lebeda, Caldwell 14.80

3A: Jacob Becker, Garden Plain 14.90

300-meter hurdles

Andrew Etheridge, Wichita Northwest (6A) 38.58

Miles Ukaoma, Maize (6A) 38.72

Adebayo Bramaih, Liberal (5A) 39.02

2A: Joe Sumpter, Osborne 39.18

4A: Seth Kaye, Wichita Trinity 39.25

3A: Trevor Smith, Phillipsburg 40.20

1A: Braden Lebeda, Caldwell 40.20

400-meter relay

Wichita Heights (6A) 41.82

Derby (6A) 41.90

Olathe East (6A) 41.94

5A: Topeka Highland Park 42.00

4A: KC Piper 43.10

3A: Lyons 43.40

2A: Osborne 43.63

1A: Ness City 44.43

1600-meter relay

Olathe East (6A) 3:19.78

Maize (6A) 3:21.25

Osawatomie (4A) 3:21.44

5A: Shawnee Heights 3:22.60

3A: Garden Plain 3:25.92

2A: Osborne 3:27.10

1A: Moscow 3:32.02

3200-meter relay

Olathe East (6A) 7:55.39

Hays (5A) 7:58.11

Wichita Northwest (6A) 7:58.57

4A: El Dorado 8:06.64

2A: Bennington 8:10.56

3A: Beloit 8:18.65

1A: Moscow 8:19.33

High jump

Griffin Knopp, Fort Scott (4A) 6-10½

Nic Giancana, Topeka West (5A) 6-10

Trevor Miller, Royal Valley (4A) 6-9

Spencer Amerin, Ashland (1A) 6-8

Jerell Nightingale, Centralia (1A) 6-8

Greg Prescott, Little River (1A) 6-8

6A: Drew Lorei, SM Northwest; 6-6

Terrance Williams, Dodge City

2A: Bradley Argabright, Olpe 6-6

3A: Jake Green, Remington; 6-4

Ryan Lopez, Neodesha; Ryan Martin, Effingham; Jared Holthaus, Douglass

Pole vault

Luke Arnold, Bishop Carroll (5A) 15-8

Kyle Wait, Gardner-Edgerton (5A) 15-6

Casey Bowen, Gardner-Edgerton (5A) 15-0

Ethan Pearson, Emporia (5A) 15-0

Levi Koehn, Holcomb (3A) 15-0

1A: Brady Tien, Logan 14-9

6A: Mike Metcalfe, Blue Valley; 14-6

Landon Rosevear, BV North

4A: Aaron Blevins, Royal Valley 14-3

2A: Kevin Wolters, Rawlins County 13-8

Long jump

Alex Reed, Great Bend (5A) 23-10¼

Steven Mann, Jayhawk-Linn (2A) 23-7¼

Garrett Breech, Flinthills (1A) 23-6¾

4A: Skylar Hawkins, Paola 23-2½

6A: Tanner Parr, Garden City 22-8

3A: Michael Helvey, SE-Saline 22-6½

Triple jump

Steven Mann, Jayhawk-Linn (2A) 47-1¾

Tyler Barber, Herington (2A) 47-0¼

Keenan Soles, Pittsburg (5A) 46-6¾

6A: Terrance Williams, Dodge City 46-5¼

4A: Trevor Miller, Royal Valley 45-3

1A: Greg Prescott, Little River 45-0

3A: Michael Helvey, SE-Saline 44-4

Shot put

Luke Wilson, Paola (4A) 60-6

Jeff Conner, Wichita Southeast (6A) 57-4½

Tyler Rambo, Newton (5A) 57-3½

3A: Mike Ruple, Baxter Springs 54-11½

1A: Tyler Lambert, Clifton-Clyde 53-11½

2A: Isaac Miller, Washington County 53-10½

Discus

Nick Klenda, Marion (3A) 182-10

Tyler Rathke, Hays (5A) 177-07

Robert Dunn, Manhattan (6A) 175-02

4A: Luke Wilson, Paola 171-02

1A: Jonathan Miller, Tribune 167-01

2A: Karlin Wiebe, Berean Academy 159-09

Javelin

Johannes Swanepoel, SM South (6A) 238-04

Macauley Garton, Shawnee Mill Valley (5A) 213-10

Garrett Griffin, Louisburg (4A) 203-03

1A: Nolan Dreiling, Pawnee Heights 194-02

2A: Lonnie Penner, Berean Academy 192-02

3A: Jake Eastes, Riley County 189-03

Girls

100 meters

Machala Wesley, Topeka West (5A) 11.50

Breeana Coleman, Olathe East (6A) 11.60

Abreanna Parker, Shawnee Heights (5A) 11.72

3A: Lauren Green, Douglass 11.80

4A: Lenia Goff, KC Piper 11.90

2A: Lauren Pickens, Peabody-Burns 12.20

1A: Kara Minor, Minneola 12.20

200 meters

Macahla Wesley, Topeka West (5A) 24.10

Breeana Coleman, Olathe East (6A) 24.65

Aarian Tipton, Wichita Southeast (6A) 24.88

4A: Danyelle Cole, KC Piper 25.30

3A: Lauren Green, Douglass 25.30

2A: Lauren Pickens, Peabody-Burns 25.32

1A: Hallie Kuhlman, Sharon Springs 25.86

400 meters

Allison Walter, Bishop Miege (5A) 56.27

Lauren Pickens, Peabody-Burns (2A) 56.58

Janessa Clay, SM North (6A) 57.16

1A: Hallie Kuhlman, Sharon Springs 57.85

3A: Mandy Wilson, Rossville 57.89

4A: Alexa Haas, Colby 58.69

800 meters

Danielle Walker, Maize (6A) 2:15.85

Hanna Jane Stradinger, SM East (6A) 2:18.52

Andie Jeannin, Tonganoxie (4A) 2:18.58

3A: Heather Ruder, Thomas More Prep 2:19.00

5A: Clarissa Johnson, Gardner-Edgerton 2:19.49

2A: Kaitlyn Henderson, Olpe 2:22.30

1A: Hallie Kuhlman, Sharon Springs 2:24.28

1600 meters

Molly Milbourn, El Dorado (4A) 5:01.85

Avery Clifton, Washburn Rural (6A) 5:02.85

Heather Ruder, Thomas More Prep (3A) 5:05.00

5A: Mackenzie Maki, Kapaun Mount Carmel 5:12.36

1A: Madison Moser, Tribune 5:17.60

2A: Katelyn Henderson, Olpe 5:20.68

3200 meters

Avery Clifton, Washburn Rural (6A) 10:44.24

Molly Milbourn, El Dorado (4A) 10:51.20

Lisa Imgrund, SM Northwest (6A) 10:54.69

5A: Mackenzie Maki, Kapaun Mount Carmel 11:12.58

3A: Heather Ruder, Thomas More Prep 11:36.10

1A: Jenna Farris, Lincoln 11:44.30

2A: Kaylee Engle, Chase County 11:51.65

100-meter hurdles

Breeana Coleman, Olathe East (6A) 13.80

Le’Tristan Pledger, KC Washington (5A) 13.90

Sierra Hays, Garden Plain (3A) 14.80

Erin Merklein, South Barber (1A) 14.80

4A: Marlee Cares, Parsons 15.10

2A: Abbie Smith, Uniontown 15.46

300-meter hurdles

Natalie Morerod, Gardner-Edgerton (5A) 44.07

Jill Kurtz, Chapman (4A) 44.60

Breanna Bryant, South Haven (1A) 44.61

6A: Janessa Clay, SM North 45.07

3A: Julia Zeiner, Marion 46.00

2A: Emily Girard, Osborne 46.32

400-meter relay

Wichita Southeast (6A) 47.50

Olathe East (6A) 48.08

Shawnee Heights (5A) 48.10

4A: KC Piper 48.69

3A: Phillipsburg 50.40

1A: Little River 51.44

2A: Spearville 51.99

1600-meter relay

SM East (6A) 3:56.28

Gardner-Edgerton (5A) 3:57.90

SM South (6A) 3:58.81

4A: Baldwin 4:03.11

3A: Rossville 4:04.41

2A: Bennington 4:09.95

1A: Hanover 4:10.27

3200-meter relay

SM East (6A) 9:30.20

Rossville (3A) 9:32.61

Lawrence Free State (6A) 9:34.61

5A: St. Thomas Aquinas 9:35.14

4A: Baldwin 9:39.14

1A: Hoxie 9:53.66

2A: Bennington 10:04.18

High jump

Jenny Pinkston, Olathe East (6A) 5-6

Jasa DuMontelle, Shawnee Mill Valley (5A) 5-6

Laynie Timmons, St. Thomas Aquinas (5A) 5-6

Colleen O’Brien, Louisburg (4A) 5-6

Shanise Rice, Medicine Lodge (3A) 5-6

Ashley Shearer, Cunningham (1A) 5-6

2A: Kaitlyn Davis, Hill City 5-3

Pole vault

Drue Davis, Lawrence Free State (6A) 12-8

Katie Thurbon, Washburn Rural (6A) 12-3

Jaimie House, El Dorado (4A) 12-3

Abby Row, SM North (6A) 12-0

Cara Detmer, Bishop Carroll (5A) 12-0

Cassie Wait, Gardner-Edgerton (5A) 12-0

2A: Keegan Williams, KC Maranatha 11-4

3A: Page Stuhlsatz, Garden Plain; 11-0

Amanda Gardner, Douglass

1A: Jori Mote, Weskan; 10-0

Melinda Davis, Bucklin

Long jump

Abreanna Parker, Shawnee Heights (5A) 19-4¾

Alyssa Kelly, BV West (6A) 19-4

Le’Tristan Pledger, KC Washington (5A) 19-3¾

4A: Peyton Weiss, Russell 18-7¾

1A: Ashley Shearer, Cunningham 18-3½

3A: Julia Zeiner, Marion 18-2

2A: Abbie Smith, Uniontown 17-9½

Triple jump

Jamillah Bonner, Wichita Southeast (6A) 40-3

Sarah Buschmann, BV West (6A) 39-6½

Julia Zeiner, Marion (3A) 38-7

1A: Ashley Shearer, Cunningham 38-4½

5A: Ashli Dryden, Hays 38-3

4A: Nicole Kinser, Hugoton 37-7½

2A: Mariah Jones, Ell-Saline 37-5¾

Shot put

Kearsten Peoples, Ottawa (4A) 51-10¾

Alex Hartig, Great Bend (5A) 46-4

Megan Smith, Olathe South (6A) 46-2

2A: Dani Winters, Plainville 45-0¾

1A: Anna Linton, Thunder Ridge 43-8

3A: Anna Nusser, Lyons 41-7

Discus

Kearsten Peoples, Ottawa (4A) 166-07

Alex Hartig, Great Bend (5A) 157-05

Erica Brand, SM Northwest (6A) 156-06

3A: Morgan Darden, Smith Center 141-05

2A: Dani Winters, Plainville 131-09

1A: Shelby Buster, Madison 131-01

Javelin

Lindsey Curtis, Manhattan (6A) 148-05

Stephanie Nelson, KC Sumner (4A) 144-03

Dani Plank, Gardner-Edgerton (5A) 143-07

3A: Heidi Brown, Southwestern Heights 140-11

2A: Kendyl McDougald, Olpe 136-03

1A: Vanessa Kresin, Beloit St. John’s 132-07