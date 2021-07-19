SportsBeat KC: Olympic Games in Tokyo begin this week. Can we enjoy them?

Vahe Gregorian joins Blair Kerkhoff to talk about this most unusual Summer Games. The Associated Press

When the 2020 Olympic Games were postponed until 2021, the hope was the COVID-19 pandemic would have been eradicated … or at least no longer be a major storyline.

That is not the case.

With competition beginning Tuesday and opening ceremonies scheduled for Friday, the Summer Games in Tokyo, a humongous city that‘s been reporting more than 1,000 new cases each day for the past week, are happening. This will be the first Olympics contested without fans present.

And already, athletes are testing positive for the virus, including United States gymnast Kara Eaker from the Kansas City area.

In this episode of the daily SportsBeat KC podcast, Vahe Gregorian, who has covered numerous Olympic Games, joins host Blair Kerkhoff to discuss the event and pose this question: Can we enjoy these Olympics?

Story links:

Alternate from U.S. Olympic women’s gymnastics team from KC tests positive for COVID-19

NBC News: Tokyo 2020 sponsor Toyota pulls Olympic TV ads public support lags