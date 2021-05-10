NJ Devils 2021 season ends unceremoniously with late collapse vs. Flyers in finale

The Devils wrote the final chapter to the 2021 season on Monday night in Philadelphia. An early two-goal lead was eventually erased as the Flyers earned momentum in the second period. In the third period, that tie was broken, but it wasn't by the Devils. Two third period goals cemented the game for the Flyers in a 4-2 win in season finales for both teams.

Pavel Zacha's 17th goal of the season put the Devils on the board and tied Zacha with teammate Miles Wood for the most goals on the team this season. That goal was quickly followed by Janne Kuokkanen's eighth of the season to put the Devils in a quick 2-0 advantage.

The Flyers would break through as the Devils missed out on chances to expand the lead further, allowing a goal in each of the first two periods to tie the game at two after two periods.

It sends the Devils into the offseason with a 19-30-7 record and out of the playoff picture for the seventh time in eight season. As the season is now complete and ready for reflection, head coach Lindy Ruff understand that improvement is needed to show the team's effort to be equal to its record.

"Right now, it's kind of hard to put any of that into words," said Ruff. "I think that when you look at the number of games we were right there to win, times where I thought we played the opposition but couldn't score, I think you look at those types of opportunity. The thing that sticks out in my mind instantly is our home record."

Saved the best for last

Scott Wedgewood was signed by the Devils in the offseason as a form of insurance for the team. As Corey Crawford retired during training camp and Mackenzie Blackwood was placed in COVID protocol in mid-January, Wedgewood became much more crucial to the team than expected. Wedgewood's season finale was 27 goals in a loss. While not his best game statistically, Wedgewood had to make saves without a stick in his hand and lunged his body in desperation late in the game to try and keep the team in the game.

Now a pending free agent, it's uncertain what the future holds for Wedgewood. Wedgewood had not played in an NHL game since the 2018 season, so his play for the Devils have given him the most attention to the pending market than he has had in past years.

Penalty kill unit avoids history

There are only a handful of teams in the history of the NHL that have had penalty kill units prevent a goal less than 70 percent of the time. During the team's biggest struggles, the Devils were set to become just the fourth team to have allowed goals in at least 30 percent of their penalty kills.

Entering Tuesday with a 70.8% penalty kill percentage, still among the league's worst, the Devils had three successful penalty kills in the second period alone to prevent some unwanted history.

"We know we have to be better," said Ruff. "We started the year defending against the rush pretty well. That got away from us. We can't be chasing guys up ice."

However, it was the penalty kill unit that ultimately surrendered Monday's game-winning goal by New Jersey native James van Riemsdyk.

What happens next?

With the season now over, the Devils are left to reassess the year that was and move on to next year. The draft, where the Devils have two first round draft picks, as well as free agency are both in the month of July. That is also the same month in which one member of the current Devils team will be selected by the expansion Seattle Kraken in the expansion draft.

Some players will become free agents among the current Devils, while others that are still under contract will train during the offseason. Among those is Hischier, who confirmed Monday night that he will represent Switzerland in the World Championships that begin later this month.