Malcolm Subban pitches his 2nd shutout of the season in Blackhawks’ 4-0 bounce-back win vs. Red Wings

Patrick Kane scored a first-period goal and the Chicago Blackhawks got some highlight-reel saves from Malcolm Subban to beat the Detroit Red Wings, 4-0, on Saturday.

The Hawks concluded their season series against the Red Wings with six wins in eight games. After the Red Wings stunned them, 4-1, on Thursday, the Hawks bounced back.

Subban picked up his second shutout in 11 starts this season and tallied 29 saves while Jonathan Bernier had 23. Subban, who had three career shutouts, achieved the previous one on Feb. 25 against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Subban’s best stop was arguably his post-to-post glide to glove Darren Helm’s shot in the second period.

The Hawks’ 29th-ranked penalty kill (73.5%) shut out Detroit on six power-play opportunities, including a 4-minute double minor on Duncan Keith’s high-sticking of Vladislav Namestnikov and a two-man disadvantage late in the third period.

Kane beat the clock with 21 seconds left in the first period, scoring on a breakaway off Vinnie Hinostroza’s centering pass. Hinostroza started the sequence with a takeaway from Troy Stecher and threaded it to Kane between Marc Staal’s legs.

It was Kane’s first goal since April 6 against the Dallas Stars and second in the last 11 games.

Alex DeBrincat scored his 22nd goal of the season in the second period, a rebound score off the body of Brandon Hagel.

Wyatt Kalynuk scored his second career goal on a rush, planting it back door off Hinostroza’s second assist of the game.

Pius Suter added an empty-netter with 4:33 left in the game.