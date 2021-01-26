Red Wings lose 2-1 in overtime to Stars in Dallas

After two ugly losses in Chicago over the weekend this felt much better for the Red Wings.

But Jason Dickinson scored 1 minute 32 seconds into overtime, giving the Dallas Stars a hard-fought, grinding 2-1 victory over the Red Wings.

Stars defenseman John Klingberg made a nifty move with the puck, and found Dickinson in the slot, who one-timed a shot past goalie Thomas Greiss.

The Wings (2-4-1) are winless over the last three games and face Dallas on Thursday to cap the two-game series.

Vladislav Namestikov scored his first goal as Red Wing, and this season, to open the game’s scoring.

Givani Smith gathered the puck after a dump in, found Taro Hirose behind the net, and Hirose found Namestnikov in front, who backhanded a shot past goalie Anton Khudobin.

Namestnikov had been without a point through six games.

Klingberg tied the game 1-1 in the second period with Dallas’ mind-boggling ninth power play goal in three games (in 16 power play chances).

Joe Pavelski won the draw, Klingberg got the puck at the top of the slot, and snapped a shot through a maze of bodies that glanced off defenseman Patrik Nemeth and past Greiss.