Kansas City Chiefs promote Josh Gordon to active 53-player roster. He could play Sunday

Josh Gordon’s acclimation period didn’t last long.

The Chiefs are elevating the veteran wide receiver from the practice squad to their active 53-player roster, a source confirmed Tuesday afternoon with The Star.

The move occurs one week after Gordon signed a contract with the Chiefs following his reinstatement from a league-imposed suspension. On the occasion of Gordon’s signing with the Chiefs’ practice squad, a source told The Star that their goal was to promote Gordon to the active roster once he was deemed physically and schematically ready to play in games.

That time is now, and Gordon should be available for Sunday night’s game against the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium.

Gordon’s precise role in Kansas City’s offense is yet to be determined, but there’s no doubting his talent. At his best in 2013 while with the Cleveland Browns, the 6-foot-3, 225-pound Gordon was a bona fide No. 1 receiver who caught 87 passes for 1,646 yards and nine touchdowns en route to a first-team All-Pro selection and Pro Bowl appearance.

A series of suspensions for violations of the NFL’s substance-abuse policies stalled Gordon’s promising career. He didn’t play football in 2015 and 2016 but went on to appear in 51 games from 2017-19 with the Browns, New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks. Earlier this year, he played in the Fan Controlled Football league with former Browns teammate Johnny Manziel.

While he hasn’t played in an NFL game since 2019, the 30-year-old Gordon should bolster a Chiefs wide receiver corps that currently consists of top target Tyreek Hill, Mecole Hardman, Demarcus Robinson, Byron Pringle and Daurice Fountain.

Hill is the unquestioned No. 1 wide receiver for quarterback Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City, but the Chiefs will find a way to incorporate Gordon into their offense in a complementary role.

“He’s going to be a guy that, even if he’s covered, he’s not covered,” Mahomes said recently. “You can kind of throw it up there and he can make plays. ... I’m excited to get to work with him.”

In the Chiefs’ Week 4 win against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Hill totaled 11 catches for 186 yards and three touchdowns on 12 targets. The rest of the Chiefs’ wide receivers combined for four catches and 39 yards.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Former No. 2 receiver Sammy Watkins departed via free agency this past offseason, signing with the Baltimore Ravens.

Hill leads the team in receiving with 30 catches for 453 yards and four touchdowns. Tight end Travis Kelce ranks second, with 24 catches for 312 yards and three touchdowns, while Hardman’s third with 13 catches for 123 yards and one touchdown.

To make room for Gordon on their active roster, the Chiefs placed rookie defensive end Joshua Kaindoh on injured reserve. Kaindoh, the team’s fourth-round pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, suffered an ankle injury in Week 4’s win over the Eagles.

The NFL Network first reported the news of Gordon’s elevation from the practice squad.

This story was originally published October 5, 2021 1:28 PM.