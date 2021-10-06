Willie Gay Jr. could return to KC Chiefs’ practice, but Chris Jones, Watts sitting out

The Chiefs were down a couple of defensive players for Wednesday’s practice ahead of Sunday night’s game against the Buffalo Bills. But Kansas City was also set to welcome back a trio who have missed time in recent weeks.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said that defensive end Chris Jones (wrist) and safety Armani Watts (illness) would not practice Wednesday. Jones has appeared on the team’s injury report with his wrist injury in recent weeks but hasn’t missed any games, totaling seven tackles, two sacks and four quarterback hits.

Reid indicated the goal now, with Jones’ day off from on-field work, is to get him healthy.

“I think it’s a distraction for him,” Reid said. “So that’s what we’re trying to give him time to let it go today. He’s not going to practice today, so we’ll see how he does. That’s kind of where we’re at, just take it day by day and see how he does.”

The Chiefs were expected to have defensive end Frank Clark (hamstring), cornerback Charvarius Ward (quad) and cornerback Rashad Fenton, who was in the NFL concussion protocol last week, on the field in some capacity Wednesday afternoon.

Clark, Ward and Fenton did not play in Sunday’s Week 4 win at the Philadelphia Eagles. It was the second straight missed game for Clark.

Also Wednesday, Reid confirmed second-year linebacker Willie Gay Jr. has been designated as “return to practice,” though he remains on injured reserve with a toe injury that he suffered during the Chiefs’ preseason finale.

The designation means the Chiefs have a 21-day window to make a decision about whether to activate Gay to their 53-player roster or leave him on injured reserve.

“We’ll get him out there and see what he can do,” Reid said. “It looks he’s running around pretty good right now, so we’ve just got to see, when it comes to the football part of it.”

The Chiefs were scheduled to release their daily injury report, with official practice designations, later Wednesday afternoon.