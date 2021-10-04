SportsBeat KC: Starting to get a little offensive about the Chiefs’ defense

Finally, the Chiefs are winning again with touchdowns. But the defense is still a problem. Associated Press file photo

There was plenty to celebrate with the Chiefs’ 42-30 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Andy Reid won his 100th game as the Chiefs’ head coach, Patrick Mahomes threw five touchdown passes, three to Tyreek HIll, and the Chiefs ended a two-game losing streak,

But oh, that defense. The Chiefs had to keep scoring because the Eagles did, too. The difference? Philly settled for three field goals.

The Chiefs’ defense consumed the bulk of our post-game conversation Sunday with Herbie Teope, Sam McDowell, Vahe Gregorian and Sam Mellinger — and you. The show started as a SportsBeat Live stream and is presented here as a SportsBeat KC podcast.

