The KC Chiefs-Eagles game entered the NFL record book because this didn’t happen

The kicking legs of the Chiefs’ Tommy Townsend and the Eagles’ Arryn Siposs got a day off.

In a game that will be remembered for another milestone — Andy Reid became the first coach in NFL history to record 100 victories with two teams — the Chiefs’ 42-30 triumph will enter the record book in another category.

For only the fourth time in NFL history, there was no punt in a regular-season NFL game.

“It was a good day for the punters. They had a vacation on both teams,” Andy Reid said.

Six of the seven non-kneel possessions for the Chiefs ended with touchdowns — five on passes from Patrick Mahomes — and a Mahomes interception.

The Eagles logged three touchdowns and two field goals, lost the ball on downs and had their final possession of the first half ended in a botched snap that they recovered.

The teams combined for 932 yards and 61 first downs.

The three other NFL regular-season game in which there was no punt: Buffalo vs. San Francisco, 1992; Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay, 2014; and New Orleans vs. Green Bay, 2014.

Oh, and including the playoffs, there is one other punt-less game on record ... and it conjures bad memories for the Chiefs. In a 2003 Divisional Round Game, Peyton Manning and the Indianapolis Colts defeated the Chiefs 38-31 in a game without a punt.