LIVE SOON: Feel good about KC Chiefs’ win? Or worried about defense? Join us to talk

The losing streak is over. The Chiefs’ offense was on fire Sunday at Philadelphia, but issues remain for the defense.

That’s the surface report on the Chiefs’ 42-30 victory over the Eagles. Going deeper, KC coach Andy Reid won his 100th game with the Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes threw five touchdown passes — three to Tyreek Hill — and Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts had too much success.

