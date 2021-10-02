Kansas City Chiefs rule out defensive end Frank Clark, corner Ward for Sunday’s game

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark has had hamstring problems this season. He will not play Sunday at Philadelphia. rsugg@kcstar.com

Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark and cornerback Charvarius Ward on Saturday were officially ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.

Clark has been dealing with hamstring injuries. He was able to practice Friday, but he didn’t play in last weekend’s game.

Ward (quad) has played in two of the Chiefs’ three games this season, totaling eight tackles. He, too, had been able to participate in practice to some degree Friday.

Defensive end Mike Danna, who recorded a sack last week, will start in Clark’s place, as he did last weekend against the Chargers. The Chiefs will likely incorporate Alex Okafor and rookie Joshua Kaindoh in their pass-rush rotation.

Clark has played in just one of the Chiefs’ three games this season. He registered two tackles, one for a loss, in Baltimore against the Ravens on Sept. 19.

Signed by Kansas City as a free agent before the 2019 season after starring in Seattle for four years, Clark is earning $18.5 million this season per a five-year, $104 million contract with the Chiefs. He and the Chiefs restructured his contract in 2020 for salary-cap reasons.

Second-year linebacker Willie Gay Jr., who was observed on the practice field Wednesday and Thursday without his helmet, remains on injured reserve as he recovers from a toe injury.