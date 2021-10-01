Here’s what Chiefs coach Andy Reid said about receiver Josh Gordon’s first week in KC

It’s more calculated risk than a flier, but in an ideal world, the Chiefs found a complementary piece to Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill when they signed Josh Gordon to their practice squad this week.

But it won’t play out that way just yet.

Gordon won’t suit up for the Chiefs’ game in Philadelphia this week, coach Andy Reid said Friday, confirming the strongly expected. Gordon joined the Chiefs on Tuesday and is still getting up to speed on the playbook and his potential role within an offense that needs secondary options behind its top threats.

Gordon took part in his first practice Wednesday, and the initial reviews are positive.

“He looks in pretty good shape,” Reid said, before quipping, “I mean, he’s got less body fat than I do. He’s trimmed down and really fit. That’s one thing he’s been doing.

“He’s been out there working hard. He’s not playing this week, but he’s getting himself ready and learning the playbook, the mental part of it and also getting a little rust knocked off. You can tell he’s very talented. You guys have all seen him play before. I’m not telling you something you don’t know. But he is a very talented football player.”

The Chiefs plan to elevate Gordon to the active roster once he does have a grasp of the playbook, which could take a couple of weeks, if not longer. A player can be elevated for two games without a subsequent roster move, but before a third instance, he must be added to the 53-man roster.

Gordon, 30, has been suspended six times, a repeat offender of the league’s substance abuse policy. He has not played since the 2019 season and was officially reinstated from his latest suspension this week.

His career-best season came in 2013 with the Browns, when he caught 87 passes for a league-best 1,646 yards and nine touchdowns, garnering first team All-Pro honors.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER