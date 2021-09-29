SportsBeat KC: Here’s what Andy Reid said about his illness, and acquiring Josh Gordon

Andy Reid isn’t sharing details, but says he’s glad to be back after a hospital stay. Kansas City Chiefs

It was good to see Andy Reid back at the podium at a Chiefs news conference Wednesday. The Chiefs’ head coach spent Sunday night in the hospital for an illness that he didn’t get into specifics about.

Reid spoke briefly about the scare but spent most of his time Wednesday addressing questions about the team’s acquisition of wide receiver Josh Gordon and some of the problems that have pestered the team during its two-game losing streak.

Also, quarterback Patrick Mahomes shared his thoughts about Gordon and the team’s latest turnover woes. We present highlights here via SportsBeat KC, The Star’s daily sports podcast.

