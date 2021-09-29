KC Chiefs’ Willie Gay ‘making progress’; cornerback Fenton in concussion protocol

Chiefs cornerback Rashad Fenton (27) gets under a pass during OTAs Thursday, May 28, at the team practice facility in Kansas City. tljungblad@kcstar.com

Chiefs cornerback Rashad Fenton, who made his first start of the season in Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, is in the NFL’s concussion protocol and did not practice Wednesday.

Everybody else was scheduled for duty — including head coach Andy Reid, who spend Sunday night at KU Medical Center with an undisclosed illness.

Reid, who did not meet with reporters after Sunday’s game, was on hand Wednesday and briefly, albeit in general terms only, addressed his health situation.

“It’s good to get on with business as usual,” the coach said.

The team’s injury report was to be released later Wednesday, but two players who missed Sunday’s game, defensive end Frank Clark and cornerback Charvarius Ward, were expected to practice.

Reid was unspecific about the status of second-year linebacker Willie Gay Jr., who hasn’t played this season because of a toe injury. Gay enjoyed a strong training camp before getting hurt in the Chiefs’ preseason finale against the Minnesota Vikings.

The injury was expected to keep Gay out for three games; he’s currently on injured reserve. With the league carrying over its short-term injured reserve setup from the 2020 season, he was required to spend at least three weeks on the list before the Chiefs could activate him. He has not yet counted against their active 53-player roster.

“He’s making progress,” Reid said. “We’ll just see with Willie.”