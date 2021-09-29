KC Chiefs coach Andy Reid on his health: ‘I guess I’ll start with my injury report’

After checking into the hospital over the weekend for undisclosed medical reasons, Chiefs coach Andy Reid is back at work and said Wednesday he is “feeling great.”

“I guess I’ll start with my injury report,” said Reid, who traditionally opens news conferences with injury updates. “I’m feeling great, first of all. It’s good to be back and getting on with business as usual here.”

Reid, 63, addressed the media Wednesday at the team’s practice facility, his first public appearance since an ambulance transported him to the hospital after Sunday’s game against the L.A. Chargers.

He is not planning to take any sort of step back from his coaching duties as the team prepares for a trip to Philadelphia on Sunday.

“He’s back and seems totally normal now,” quarterback Patrick Mahomes said.

Reid did not disclose the nature of the medical attention he needed after the team’s 30-24 loss at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs only said that he “felt ill,” classifying his trip to the University of Kansas Health System hospital via ambulance as precautionary.

“I’ll probably just skip that,” Reid replied Wednesday when asked for more details. “I’m not much for talking about all that stuff. I wish it never happened, but it did. I’m moving on. I feel great. And I appreciate the doctors for taking care of me. They’re phenomenal.”

Reid was released from the hospital Monday morning, less than 24 hours after arriving at the hospital.

Asked if he would need to make lifestyle changes following the incident, Reid said, “I mean, you’re probably right.” But he clarified that doctors don’t expect a setback.

“I feel great right now. Everyone that’s dealt with me is confident that it will continue that way,” he said. “I’m good if they’re good, right? They’re the experts.”

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

He did not meet with the media after the game Sunday or the next day, both weekly scheduled arrangements. Assistant coaches took his place.

Reid did, however, talk to the players after the game. The team was later informed of his trip to the hospital, and Mahomes said the team’s leadership received ongoing updates from Rick Burkholder, the team’s vice president of sports medicine and performance. They relayed those updates to the rest of their teammates.

“You obviously are worried in general when stuff like that happens, but they told me the scenario; they told me what was going on. So they kept me kind of at ease knowing it wasn’t a real crazy situation,” Mahomes said.

“It was something they had under control, that they had handled. So whenever you get a sense like that from the people that you trust, then usually your emotions can kind of settle a little bit.”

The Chiefs play the Eagles, Reid’s former team for many years before he came to Kansas City in 2013, at noon Sunday in Philadelphia.

This story was originally published September 29, 2021 11:56 AM.