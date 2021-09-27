Kansas City Chiefs adding former NFL star Josh Gordon for help at wide receiver

FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2014, file photo, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon carries the ball after a reception against the Buffalo Bills during the first half of an NFL football game in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Browns say they are disappointed about a report that troubled wide receiver Gordon has failed another drug test and could be facing a one-year NFL ban. Gordon was suspended for 10 games last season for another violation of the league’s drug policy. He appeared in just five games and was suspended by the Browns for violating team rules before the season finale. File photo

The Chiefs are adding to their wide receiver room with a well-known name — but one who has struggled to stay on the field.

The Chiefs are signing Josh Gordon to their practice squad, a source confirmed to The Star on Monday. They intend to elevate him to their active roster once he’s up to speed, a second source said.

The NFL has suspended Gordon, 30, multiple times for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy. He has not played in the NFL since the 2019 season, when he split time between the Patriots and the Seahawks. Seattle had planned to activate Gordon late last season, but the NFL determined he did not meet obligations required for reinstatement, so he returned to an indefinite suspension.

ESPN reported late last week that Gordon’s most recent suspension was his “sixth suspension since the 2013 season and his fifth for some form of substance abuse, according to ESPN Stats & Information.”

On Friday, ESPN reported that he would be reinstated this week.

“We are grateful that the NFL appreciates the work that Josh put in and now he has earned another opportunity to be part of this league,” his agent, Zac Hiller, told ESPN. “We are proud of Josh, and I know all the fans can’t wait to see him on Sundays.”

Gordon’s best season was in 2013, when he caught 87 passes with the Browns for 1,646 yards and nine touchdowns.

He played in just 11 games over the next four years, however, and missed the entire 2015-16 seasons, serving suspensions that resulted from violations of the league’s policies against use of illegal substances.

Earlier this year, Gordon played for the Zappers of the “Fan Controlled Football” league with former Browns teammate Johnny Manziel.

ESPN first reported Gordon’s addition to the Chiefs.

This story will be updated.

Time to get to work. @Chiefs — Flash (@JOSH_GORDONXII) September 27, 2021

This story was originally published September 27, 2021 3:34 PM.