KC Chiefs coach Andy Reid ‘doing well’ in ‘stable condition,’ team says Sunday night

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid appears to be on the road to recovery after giving the team and its fans a scare Sunday afternoon.

Reid is “doing well, currently resting and in stable condition,” the team announced Sunday night via Twitter, after leaving Arrowhead Stadium shortly after the game for care at a local hospital. The Chiefs confirmed the 63-year-old Reid was transported to the University of Kansas Health System hospital “for further evaluation” after receiving attention from the team’s medical staff at Arrowhead.

The Chiefs previously announced that Reid felt ill after Sunday’s 30-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers and would not be available to address the media, per usual practice, after the game.

Exact details about what ailed Reid remained unknown late Sunday night.

Special teams coordinator Dave Toub, who held the Chiefs’ post-game news conference in place of Reid, said the head coach addressed the team in the locker room right after the game.

Toub added the head coach didn’t appear sick on the sideline during the game.

“I just think he was feeling a little ill at the end,” Toub said. “I think he’s fine. I think he’s going to be fine.”

Sunday’s game was played under sunny conditions with temperatures reaching in the low 90s by the late afternoon.

Reid was scheduled to brief the media on Monday at noon Central Time. It was unclear whether he would be available for that session.

