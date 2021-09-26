Kansas City Chiefs lost this game as much as Chargers won it. What we learned Sunday

The Chiefs acted like they wanted to give the game away in the first half.

Three early turnovers, which resulted in two Los Angeles Chargers touchdowns, had the Chiefs reeling at Arrowhead Stadium.

A fourth turnover, courtesy of a Patrick Mahomes interception, and a questionable defensive pass interference call sealed the Chiefs’ chances after they’d rallied from a 14-0 deficit.

The Chiefs made it interesting, but their self-inflected wounds proved too much to overcome in a 30-24 defeat that dropped Kansas City into unfamiliar territory: a 1-2 record in September and last place in the AFC West.

Here’s what stood out Sunday.

TURNOVER-FEST

The Chiefs bemoaned their two turnovers in Week 2. They’ll have another week to feel sick to their stomachs after this Sunday’s effort.

Mahomes accounted for two interceptions, while wide receiver Tyreek Hill and running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire each lost a fumble.

Mahomes’ first interception came on a no-look pass to wide receiver Marcus Kemp across the middle with the Chiefs driving. The pass appeared to be slightly behind Kemp and the ball deflected off Kemp’s hands into the waiting arms of a Chargers defender.

The Chiefs quarterback’s second interception occurred in the fourth quarter on a deep pass intended for tight end Travis Kelce. The pass sailed long, into the waiting arms of Chargers safety Alohi Gilman.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Hill’s fumble led to the Chargers’ first touchdown, which came on a Justin Herbert touchdown pass to wide receiver Keenan Allen. The Chargers also capitalized on Edwards-Helaire’s fumble with another touchdown pass from Herbert.

For those keeping score at home, the Chiefs have turned the ball over six times in the past two games.

SWARMING DEFENSE

Forget the final score for a second, because the Chiefs’ inability to secure the football wasted a good defensive effort.

After getting shelled in their previous two games, the Chiefs put up a spirited effort Sunday against a capable Chargers offense. For the most part, the home team held its own.

Some promising signs against the Chargers:

The Chiefs came in allowing a league-worst 202 yards rushing per game but limited Los Angeles to 77 yards.

Herbert averaged 306.5 yards in two games against the Chiefs last season. On Sunday, the Chiefs, playing without starting cornerback Charvarius Ward, held Herbert to 281 yards.

The Chargers averaged 5.8 yards per play.

Those are the highlights. But there are lingering concerns about the Chiefs’ defense stopping opponents in the red zone.

Before holding the Chargers to a field goal late in the fourth quarter inside the 20-yard line, the Chiefs had allowed opponents, including the Bolts, to score an incredible 11 TDs in 11 trips. This is not good.

KEEPING FAITH

Edwards-Helaire lost a fumble for the second straight game.

While some coaches might be quick to bench a running back with fumbling issues, the Chiefs maintained trust in their 2020 first-round pick by feeding him the ball even more often.

On the Chiefs’ next possession after Edwards-Helaire’s turnover, he carried once and was targeted on a screen pass. The second-year pro finished the game with 109 total yards (100 rushing), marking his best effort of the 2021 season through three games.

Edwards-Helaire entered the weekend with 89 yards rushing on 27 carries, averaging 3.3 yards per attempt and 44.5 yards per game. He matched that output, and then some, in a single game.

FORTSON SHINES

Tight end Jody Fortson made the most of his limited offensive snaps by making an impact.

In the first quarter, Fortson was down the field and made a block to seal off a defender from stopping Mahomes’ 10-yard run. Mahomes paid back the good deed by finding Fortson for a 5-yard completion on the next play.

But Fortson’s biggest moment came in the third quarter, on the Chiefs’ first touchdown of the game.

The Chiefs lined up in a 13-personnel package, which included Forston, Kelce and Blake Bell at the 2-yard line. At the snap, Forston ran into the end zone and Mahomes fired a high pass his way. The 6-foot-6 Fortson showed off his athleticism by jumping up and snatching the ball out of the air for the touchdown.

Last week produced Fortson’s first career reception. He now has his first career touchdown reception.

INJURIES

Chiefs cornerback Rashad Fenton suffered a concussion in the second quarter and didn’t return to the game.

INACTIVES

Defensive end Frank Clark (hamstring), cornerback Charvarius Ward (quad), guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, center Austin Blythe and wide receiver Darius Fountain were not dressed for the game.

UP NEXT

The Chiefs are on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 4.

This story was originally published September 26, 2021 3:37 PM.