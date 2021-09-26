Kansas City Chiefs’ Frank Clark, Charvarius Ward inactive Sunday vs. L.A. Chargers

Defensive end Frank Clark will miss his second game of the season.

The Chiefs listed Clark (hamstring) among five inactive players for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium.

Clark’s injury is to his other hamstring, not the one he hurt on Aug. 12 in training camp. The original injury caused Clark, who was listed as doubtful on Friday’s injury report, to miss all three of the Chiefs’ preseason games and their season opener against the Cleveland Browns.

With Clark not dressed, second-year pro Mike Danna is likely to start. Rookie Joshua Kaindoh, who was inactive in Week 2, will play and provide depth as part of the pass-rush rotation in Week 1.

The Chiefs are also without cornerback Charvairus Ward, who is dealing with a quad injury. Deandre Baker will see his first action of the season after not dressing for the Chiefs’ first two games.

Along with Clark and Ward, guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, center Austin Blythe and wide receiver Daurice Fountain are inactive.

Defensive end Chris Jones (wrist) is dressed and will play.

Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa, who entered the weekend as questionable with foot and ankle injuries, is active.