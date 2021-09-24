Kansas City Chiefs’ Frank Clark has new hamstring injury, coach says ... to other leg

Defensive end Frank Clark is back on the mend just days before the Chiefs play host to the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Friday that Clark missed practice after suffering a hamstring strain in Thursday’s practice session.

And this is a new injury.

“It’s the other hamstring, so it’s a different one,” Reid said.

There are no issues with Clark’s other hamstring, which he hurt during training camp. He missed all three preseason games and the season opener because of that injury.

“That one is pretty healed,” Reid said. “He’s been healed; our training staff is on top of all that. We don’t put guys out there if they can’t go.”

Clark had returned to the starting rotation just last week, recording two tackles in 53 defensive snaps. This new ailment is a setback, especially given the tricky nature of hamstring injuries and varying length of necessary recovery time — which depends on the severity of the injury.

If Clark can’t play Sunday, second-year pro Mike Danna is likely to start in his place. The Chiefs also have Alex Okafor and rookie Joshua Kaindoh to utilize in rotational roles.

Clark isn’t the only player who wasn’t expected to practice Friday. Reid revealed that cornerback Charvarius Ward is dealing with a strained quad.

“Both are getting treatment and we’ll just have to see where we go from there,” the coach said. “Other than that, everybody practiced today.”

The Chiefs have cornerback depth on their active 53-player roster, with L’Jarius Sneed, Mike Hughes, Rashad Fenton, Chris Lammons and Deandre Baker, who could see his first action of the season if Ward can’t play.

This story was originally published September 24, 2021 2:16 PM.