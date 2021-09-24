Here are keys to the game when the KC Chiefs play host to the Chargers in Week 3 action

The Chiefs’ Byron Pringle dashes away from the Chargers defense on a long run during the second half of Sunday’s game at Arrowhead Stadium. L.A. beat Kansas City, 38-21. rsugg@kcstar.com

The Chiefs come off a stunning loss, but Week 3 could provide a good rebound opportunity at Arrowhead Stadium.

Kansas City (1-1) boasts an incredible 31-5 record in the AFC West since 2015 and open divisional play against the Los Angeles Chargers (1-1).

The Chiefs are 64-57-1 in the all-time series against the Chargers. But recent battles between the pair of AFC West divisional opponents show how lopsided it’s been: Kansas City has won 12 out of the last 14 matchups against the Chargers.

Here are four key areas to monitor for the Chiefs, as the team seeks to improve to 2-1 on the young season and maintain AFC West dominance.

CONTAIN HERBERT

The Chiefs split the annual series with the Chargers last season, and they certainly got a close look at quarterback Justin Herbert in the two games.

During his rookie season against the Chiefs, Herbert totaled 613 yards passing, averaging 306.5 yards per game, and four touchdowns with an interception. But it wasn’t just the Chiefs the signal-caller had success against.

Herbert enjoyed a successful rookie campaign with 4,336 yards passing and 31 touchdowns against 10 interceptions, effectively announcing himself as a rising star in the league.

Through two games this year, Herbert has passed for 675 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions. The Chargers’ gunslinger presents a problem, and he has weapons in the form of wide receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, tight end Jared Cook and versatile running back Austin Ekeler.

The Chiefs faced two run-focused offenses in the previous weeks, so the Chargers present a different set of challenges, especially with Herbert under center.

“This will be a shift from the last two opponents, no question,” Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo said. “You’ve got a week to get it done, scout teams. That’s the challenge defensively to shift gears.”

DEFEND THE RUN

The Chiefs get reacquainted with Ekeler, one of the NFL’s top dual-threat rushers.

“He’s the total three-down back,” Chiefs defensive tackle Jarran Reed said. “He can run the ball well, he can catch the ball out of the backfield, they get him involved in screens. I’m pretty sure they’re going to try and get the ball to him based on what we put on film the past two games.”

Reed has a point, of course, because stopping the run has been an issue for the Chiefs so far.

Through two games, the Chiefs have allowed a league-worst 404 yards rushing and seven rushing touchdowns, while allowing 32.5 points per game.

It’s no wonder the Chiefs’ defensive unit is a tad miffed at their performance after reviewing the film of the previous two games.

“We’re pissed off,” Reed said. “It’s not to our standards, and we have very high standards.

“Trust me, we’re definitely going to get on that, get down and just keep going, man. We’ve got to keep our heads up. We can’t get down on nothing, we know who we are, and we’re going to stand on that.”

Ekeler won’t punish the Chiefs between the tackles like the previous two opponents, but he can hurt the defense in space, especially as a receiver out of the backfield. And the Chargers will surely test the NFL’s worst run defense, which is allowing an astounding 202 yards per game.

The Chiefs will be motivated to hold Ekeler and the Chargers’ running game to less than 100 yards on the game.

ON THE FLIP SIDE

Led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs aren’t having issues scoring points and are third in the league, averaging 34 points per game.

Where the Chiefs are having problems, however, is establishing their own run game.

Entering Week 3, the Chiefs’ rushing attack is ranked a dismal 29th in the league, averaging just 67.5 yards per game.

Second-year running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire has 89 yards rushing on 27 carries and averages just 3.3 yards per attempt and 44.5 yards per game. Those aren’t exactly former first-round pick numbers one should expect.

Granted, it’s early in the season and the Chiefs have time to fix their rushing woes over the course of the season. But a fix could happen sooner than later if the Chiefs commit to the run game.

The Chargers enter the weekend ranked 30th in the league against the run, allowing 162 yards per game.

Sunday presents a prime opportunity to get Edwards-Helaire going.

TAKE CARE OF BUSINESS

The history between the two teams aside, the Chiefs should win Sunday’s matchup and the odds makers agree, tagging the home team as a 6.5-point favorite.

But the Chiefs can’t have any lingering feelings of disappointment from last weekend’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Focus is the key here, and it sounds like that’s the approach the Chiefs are taking.

“I think everybody is ready to go,” Mahomes said. “We lost to a really good football team and it was a really good football game, but it’s still a long season.

“We got an AFC West opponent, a great football team coming into town, so you got to kind of turn the page and move on to the next opponent.”

Moving on means handling business at home in a game the Chiefs are supposed to win.