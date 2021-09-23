‘Ready for Sunday’: all 53 Kansas City Chiefs players practice ahead of Chargers game

The Chiefs were looking forward to having everyone on the field for practice, the team announced Thursday morning.

That means running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who wasn’t listed on Wednesday’s injury report, is getting in work for a second straight day after briefly dealing with a non-COVID sickness.

The Chiefs will also have defensive end Chris Jones (wrist), linebacker Anthony Hitchens (abdomen) and defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (hip) available in some capacity.

The trio of players were listed as limited participants during Wednesday’s practice, signaling that they didn’t absorb a full workload.

The Chiefs’ next daily NFL injury report was due out later Thursday afternoon.

As for Hitchens, the veteran linebacker took a few minutes Thursday before practice to explain his recent surgery, which Chiefs coach Andy Reid had on Wednesday described as a “fatty tissue issue.”

“I had like a genetic cyst, you could call it,” Hitchens said. “I had a couple of them removed.”

He also left little doubt regarding his status for Sunday’s home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

“I’ll be ready for Sunday,” Hitchens said.

The Chiefs listed cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (quad), rookie guard Trey Smith (wrist), tight end Blake Bell (ankle) and center Austin Blythe (abdomen) as full participants in Wednesday’s practice.

Their status isn’t likely to change, barring setbacks.