For KC Chiefs to beat Chargers, they must defend run better, and run better themselves

Much has and should be made of the Chiefs’ porous run defense, which ranks last in the NFL. It’s the primary reason the Chiefs’ overall defense ranks last, too.

But the Chiefs’ rushing offense hasn’t delivered as expected, either. The threat of a more potent ground game, led by Clyde Edwards-Helaire, was supposed to open up the passing game for quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Well, Mahomes has been brilliant as usual. He’s topped 300 yards and thrown for three touchdowns in each of the Chiefs’ first two games. But they were outgained in total yards in both games and lost last weekend to the Baltimore Ravens. In those two games, the Chiefs averaged a paltry 67.5 rushing yards.

A fitting snapshot of futility was provided last Sunday night, when Edwards-Helaire fumbled to seal the Ravens’ victory.

The longest gain by a Chiefs running back this season is a 9-yard carry by Edwards-Helaire. The Chiefs are averaging just 3.3 yards per carry, 29th in the NFL.

When the Chiefs pass

Seeing Mahomes use Demarcus Robinson, Byron Pringle and Mecole Hardman in a big way against the Ravens — that trio of receivers combined for 10 receptions and two touchdowns in Baltimore — should make it difficult for the Chargers and other opponents to lock in on Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce.

Except for a bad decision on the interception he threw against Baltimore, it’s difficult to imagine a better start this season for Mahomes.

Edge: Chiefs

When the Chiefs run

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

The offensive line did a good job of clearing a path for Darrel Williams on his short touchdown run against the Ravens. And Hill picked up 15 yards on a jet sweep last weekend.

But the running game needs to become a bigger part of the Chiefs’ offense. And this weekend sets up pretty well for that: The Chargers have struggled against the run, last weekend allowing the Cowboys to pile up 196 yards on the ground.

Edge: Chiefs

When the Chargers pass

Justin Herbert, the NFL offensive rookie of the year in 2020, probably got the Chiefs’ vote. He was an emergency starter in Week 2. and in his NFL debut he nearly led the Chargers to an upset of the Chiefs (KC won in overtime).

In Week 17 last season at Arrowhead, playing against the Chiefs’ backups, he passed for 302 yards and three touchdowns in a Chargers win. The Chiefs know his favorite weapons — Austin Ekeler, Mike Williams, Keenan Allen and Jared Cook — all too well.

Herbert’s off to a fast start this year, with a pair of 300-yard games to his credit already. Here’s something to watch: Will Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill get more snaps than the 11 he had against the Ravens?

Edge: Chargers

When the Chargers run

As poorly as the Chiefs have run the ball, the Chargers have had their own struggles in that department, averaging a mediocre 92.3 rush yards per game. It should also be noted that the Ravens and Browns are two of the top rushing teams in the NFL. Still, there’s no getting around the fact that rushing defense remains the Chiefs biggest problem.

Edge: Chargers

Special teams/coaching/intangibles

Look for the Chiefs’ kickoff return men — Pringle and Mike Hughes, so far — to get some opportunities. Chargers opponents have returned six of 10 kickoffs this year.

First-year Chargers head coach Brandon Staley was a college quarterback but coached defense exclusively in college, including two seasons at Hutchinson Community College, and in the NFL. He was the Rams’ defensive coordinator last season.

The Chiefs haven’t made a habit of losing consecutive games. It’s happened only once in the past two seasons.

Edge: Chiefs