Kansas City Chiefs’ Frank Clark talked Sunday but declined to address offseason arrests

Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark made his regular-season debut Sunday night against the Baltimore Ravens.

The occasion also marked his first media availability and public comments since his two offseason arrests in California on alleged gun charges.

Clark deflected a question regarding his legal status and whether he heard from the NFL about a possible suspension.

“I was advised not to speak on it until further notice, but my legal team is taking care of everything,” Clark said. “I have full confidence in everything that they’re doing.”

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office charged Clark on July 9 with one felony count of possession of an assault weapon. The charge stemmed from Clark’s arrest on March 12 by the California Highway Patrol in an incident previously reported by The Star.

Clark and another man, Charles Smith, were arrested after officers observed and recovered two loaded firearms inside the vehicle during a traffic stop, according to California Highway Patrol records.

In a second unresolved incident, Clark on June 20 was pulled over for a vehicle code violation at Grand Avenue and Adams Boulevard in Los Angeles, at which point officers noticed a firearm sticking out from a bag in his vehicle, LAPD spokesperson Tony Im previously told The Star.

Clark was arrested for possession of a concealed firearm in a vehicle under California law. He posted $35,000 bond and was released.

The defensive end made his return to live action in Baltimore after not playing in the Chiefs’ season opener because of a hamstring injury. He recorded two tackles in the Chiefs’ 36-35 loss to the Ravens Sunday evening.

“Feeling good,” Clark said of his physical condition afterward. “I came out healthy, so that was the highlight of my night, honestly. Just looking forward to get back out there this week and prepare for the Chargers.”