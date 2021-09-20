Kansas City Chiefs

We’re going to discuss the Kansas City Chiefs’ loss to the Ravens. You should join us

BALTIMORE

The Chiefs couldn’t protect their lead at Baltimore Sunday night, and it cost them the game.

There is plenty to discuss after their 36-35 loss to the Ravens. Join The Star’s reporting crew of Vahe Gregorian, Sam Mellinger, Herbie Teope and Blair Kerkhoff in the discussion with your questions and comments.

Our SportsBeat Live stream will begin soon.

This story was originally published September 20, 2021 12:02 AM.

Related stories from Wichita Eagle
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service