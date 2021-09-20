We’re going to discuss the Kansas City Chiefs’ loss to the Ravens. You should join us

The Chiefs couldn’t protect their lead at Baltimore Sunday night, and it cost them the game.

There is plenty to discuss after their 36-35 loss to the Ravens. Join The Star’s reporting crew of Vahe Gregorian, Sam Mellinger, Herbie Teope and Blair Kerkhoff in the discussion with your questions and comments.

Our SportsBeat Live stream will begin soon.

This story was originally published September 20, 2021 12:02 AM.