KC Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens: Can Ravens overcome injuries? Here’s our prediction

Kansas City Chiefs players celebrate offensive tackle Eric Fisher (72) touchdown reception during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams) AP

First month game at Baltimore. sound familiar? The Chiefs and Ravens met at M&T Bank Stadium in September last year, and it turned into one of the most impressive victories of the season for Kansas City. Patrick Mahomes tossed touchdown passes, including one each to players no longer on the team, fullback Anthony Sherman and offensive tackle Eric Fisher. You recall, “Smoked Sausage” and “Catch and Release.”

The Chiefs top receiver that game not only isn’t with the team, he suits up for the opponent. Sammy Watkins had seven catches.

The Chiefs won 34-20 and stunningly out-gained the Ravens in total yards 517-228. Touchdowns on four of the first five possessions turned the game lopsided in Kansas City’s favor. It also made Andy Reid 4-0 as the Chiefs coach against Ravens coach John Harbaugh.

So what happens on Sunday Night Football?

The Ravens are dealing with a rash of injuries. Eight players, including six starters, have been placed on injured reserve in the last three weeks. Former Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters is part of the list. Not on the list is All Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley, who didn’t practice Thursday because of an ankle injury. His status is unknown.

Both teams are coming off games that were decided in the final minutes, with the Chiefs rallying from a nine-point fourth-quarter deficit to defeat the Cleveland Browns, and the Ravens falling at the Las Vegas Raiders in overtime.

Despite the extended Baltimore injury list, expect this game to be closer than last year’s that was played in an empty stadium. But the Chiefs have too much offense to lose.

Kickoff: 7:20 p.m. (Central)

TV/Radio: NBC (Channel 41), WDAF (106.5 FM)

Line: Chiefs by 3 1/2

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Blair Kerkhoff’s prediction: Chiefs, 31-27