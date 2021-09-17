KC Chiefs’ Frank Clark, Tyrann Mathieu on track to make season debuts against Ravens

The Chiefs are on track to have virtually every player on their active 53-player roster available for duty against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football.

“I really don’t have any injuries at all,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said after Friday’s practice. “Everybody practiced and did a good job.”

The Chiefs coach’s declaration comes a day after the team listed defensive end Frank Clark, wide receiver Tyreek Hill (toe), running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle), defensive end Mike Danna (groin), defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (hip), center Austin Blythe (abdomen) and defensive tackle Khalen Saunders as full participants in practice on Thursday’s injury report.

Kansas City later released the final injury report, which reflected the players practiced fully and carried no game-day designations. As such, the Chiefs will have all 53 players all on the active roster available for action.

Clark, in particular, was inactive for last weekend’s season opener against the Browns. Reid said Clark had a good week of practice, and getting the defensive end right physically was a matter of ensuring his hamstring gained strength.

“Stronger, right now, which was important, where he can lean on something,” Reid said. “Before he could run, he was having a hard time with the strength of it. So he’s able to support now and that’s important at that position.”

Clark’s anticipated return will be welcomed with open arms against a Ravens offense that’s built to run. Clark excels against the run on the edge, and his speed is needed to help contain Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson in the pocket.

The Chiefs will also have safety Tyrann Mathieu in the lineup. The All-Pro safety was inactive for the season opener a day after being activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Reid said earlier this week that the decision to not play Mathieu last weekend was a matter of conditioning. It seems those concerns have dissipated this week in the lead-up to Sunday night’s game.

“Yeah, I think he’ll be out there and he’s been getting better every day that he’s been going,” Reid said of Mathieu. “It was mainly getting his wind back, and I think he feels pretty good with that.”

While the Chiefs are healthy heading into the weekend, the same can’t be said about Baltimore.

The Ravens designated defensive end Derek Wolfe (back, hip) as out, while wide receiver Marquise Brown (ankle), tackle Ronnie Staley (ankle), linebacker Daelin Hayes (knee), cornerback Marlon Humphrey (back), cornerback Jimmy Smith (ankle) and wide receiver Devin Duvernay (groin) are questionable.

This story was originally published September 17, 2021 2:52 PM.