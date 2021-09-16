Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark practices fully for second straight day

Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark is trending in the right direction for Sunday night’s game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Clark practiced fully Thursday, marking the second straight day he’s been able to test his injured hamstring at full strength without a setback.

The Chiefs practice Friday and will assign game designations to players appearing on the injury report, but Clark appears set to return to action after missing the season opener.

Clark isn’t the only previously injured player who should be available for action if needed Sunday evening.

Backup center Austin Blythe, who underwent a sports-hernia procedure in late August, and defensive tackle Khalen Saunders (glute injury) returned to full practice Thursday after being limited Wednesday.

The Chiefs also listed wide receiver Tyreek Hill (toe), running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle), defensive end Mike Danna (groin) and defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (hip) as full participants in practice for the second straight day.

For the Ravens, wide receiver Marquise Brown (ankle), linebacker Pernell McPhee (not-injury related), tackle Ronnie Staley (ankle), cornerback Chris Westry (knee) and defensive end Derek Wolfe (back, hip) did not practice Thursday.

Cornerbacks Marlon Humphry (back) and Jimmy Smith (ankle), linebacker Daelin Hayes (knee) and wide receiver Devin Duvernay (groin) were limited.

