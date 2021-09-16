Kansas City Chiefs
SportsBeat KC: How the Chiefs plan to extend their winning streak vs. Ravens to 4 games
The Chiefs should have a good sense of the AFC North after this weekend. After knocking off the Browns in their season opener, it’s time to face the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football.
In this episode of the daily SportsBeat KC podcast, we talk about both games with beat writer Herbie Teope, columnists Vahe Gregorian and Sam Mellinger and host Blair Kerkhoff. What needs to be fixed, and what must Chiefs do to make it four victories in four years over the Ravens?
Story links:
Chiefs Orlando Brown Jr. faces former team, but he’s no snitch
Thrown into action, Chiefs (and former Mizzou linebacker) Nick Bolton made plays
How Patrick Mahomes is handling the “priceless” feeling of parenthood
