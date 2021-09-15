KC Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

A comeback win has resulted in another league honor for Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The NFL on Wednesday named Mahomes as the AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his efforts in the Chiefs’ 33-29 season-opening win over the Cleveland Browns.

Down 29-20 in the fourth quarter, Mahomes threw two touchdown passes — one each to wide receiver Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce — to lead the comeback victory.

He finished the game completing 27 of 36 passes for 337 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions for a 131.4 passer rating. Mahomes also scored on a 5-yard rushing touchdown.

Wednesday’s announcement marked Mahomes’ sixth career Offensive Player of the Week award since he became the Chiefs’ starting signal-caller in 2018.

The total awards are the most ever won by a Chiefs quarterback, surpassing Pro Football Hall of Famer Joe Montana’s previous mark of five.

Mahomes, who is now 11-0 as a starter in the month of September, also established two league records in the win.

His 337 yards passing pushed Mahomes’ career total to 14,489 in 47 starts, which moved him past Pro Football Hall of Famer Kurt Warner’s 14,372 benchmark for the most passing yards by a player in his first 50 career starts in NFL history.

Mahomes also has 117 touchdown passes in 47 starts, which surpasses Pro Football Hall of Famer Dan Marino’s 116 touchdown passes for the most touchdown passes by a player in his first 50 career starts in league history.

This story was originally published September 15, 2021 9:12 AM.