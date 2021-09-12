When it mattered most, Chris Jones showed up big-time for KC Chiefs Sunday vs. Browns

Despite some ugly numbers the Chiefs defense succeeded because of the outcome, a 33-29 victory over the Cleveland Browns.

The best thing that can be said is team played best when it mattered most, and the same is true for Chris Jones, playing his first game at defensive end.

Jones’ second sack of the game occurred one play after the Chiefs had turned the game on a 75-yard touchdown strike from Patrick Mahomes to Tyreek Hill. The home run closed the Browns lead to 29-27 early in the fourth quarter.

On Cleveland’s first snap, Jones got to Baker Mayfield and dropped him for a 6-yard sack. That series ended with Browns punter Jamie Gillan dropping a snap, getting swarmed by the Chiefs and Mahomes hitting Travis Kelce for the go-ahead score.

Jones guessed right on the play. He figured the Browns were throwing on first down and didn’t play the run.

“I was going straight for the quarterback,” Jones said.

On the day, the Chiefs defense surrendered 457 yards. But it saved its best play for the final three series, holding Cleveland without a score.

“We got down, we didn’t get frustrated,” Jones said. “We made a few halftime adjustments to pull off the win.”

After spending the past two seasons at tackle, Jones was kicked outside to play defensive end in the Chiefs’ four-man front. The off-season acquisition of tackle Jarran Reed, along with the continued development of Derrick Nnadi, Turk Wharton and Khalen Saunders made it possible to move Jones to take advantage of his athleticism.

On a day the Chiefs played without safety Tyrann Mathieu, who was activiated on Saturday but had spent the previous week in the COVID-19 protocol, and defensive end Frank Clark, the Chiefs were at a defensive disadvantage and it showed early.

The Browns scored touchdowns on their first three possessions and led 22-10 at halftime. They had rolled to 318 first-half yards, slicing the Chiefs on the ground with Nick Chubb and through the air. Mayfield was especially effective hitting his tight ends.

The defensive improvement in the second half—holding the Browns to one touchdown—was a team effort with Jones leading the way.

“He’s not the young buck anymore,” Reid said of the sixth-year Jones, who was one of three captains on Sunday. “He’s a guy, one of the veteran players. He showed great leadership and fired everybody up.”

Jones even dressed the part of defensive end after the game, wearing a Reggie White No. 21 jersey. It arrived three days ago.

“One of the best that played the position, hands down” Jones said.

On Sunday, Jones put his stamp on the position, and the victory.