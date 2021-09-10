Kansas City Chiefs’ Tyrann Mathieu remains on COVID list, misses 3rd straight practice

Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Tyrann Mathieu gains yards after intercepting a Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield pass in the third quarter of the AFC Divisional Playoff game between the Chiefs and the Cleveland Browns at Arrowhead Stadium Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. The Chiefs defeated the Browns 22-17. jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com

The Chiefs finished a week of practice with uncertainty lingering around Tyrann Mathieu.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Friday that Mathieu remains on the reserve/COVID-19 list and missed a third straight day of practice Friday, leaving the All-Pro safety’s status for Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Brown in doubt.

“We’re just going to see how it goes,” Reid said. “The other guys have practiced and are ready to go. If he can’t go, he can’t go. If he can, then he can.”

While a player not practicing an entire week normally doesn’t bode well for his availability in that weekend’s game, Reid indicated earlier in the week that Mathieu is the type of player who could see action without practice.

If that is indeed the case, the Chiefs have until 3 p.m. Central Time on Saturday to activate Mathieu from the reserve/COVID-19 list provided he passes the NFL’s protocols, which include being asymptomatic with two negative tests taken 24 hours apart.

In the event Mathieu is not activated, the Chiefs’ remaining safeties on the active 53-player roster are Juan Thornhill, Daniel Sorensen and Armani Watts. Of that trio, Thornhill would assume a larger role with the faith of the coaching staff.

“We have full trust in him,” Reid said.

The Chiefs could elect to activate rookie safety Devon Key or fellow rookie Zayne Anderson from the practice squad to bolster their depth at the position.

While Mathieu’s status remains undetermined, the Chiefs are likely to have defensive end Frank Clark in the lineup against the Browns. Clark, who was limited Wednesday and Thursday, impressed during practice Friday, a sign that he should be available for a normal workload against the Browns, barring any setbacks.

“He worked hard and I thought he looked pretty good,” Reid said of Clark. “We’ll see how it goes with him, too, but he sure looked good in the last few days.”

The Chiefs have defensive ends Mike Danna, Alex Okafor and rookie Joshua Kaindoh available for rotational duty opposite Chris Jones, as necessary.

Reid said backup center Austin Blythe, who underwent sports-hernia surgery in late August, was the lone player on the Chiefs’ active roster who did not practice Friday.

“We gave him just a rest day,” Reid said. “He’s making progress and doing great.”