Browns looking for staying power (they want what the Kansas City Chiefs already have)

The Browns, like every AFC team, want what the Chiefs have: AFC titles.

This year, Cleveland appears closer to championship level than any time since, well, the 20th century.

Cleveland is coming off its first playoff season since 2002 and hasn’t posted winning seasons in consecutive years since 1988-89. The 1988 season was Marty Schottenheimer’s last with the Browns before coming to Kansas City.

But the Browns made several offseason moves to shore up their defense and appear to have good balance on offense, with a quarterback in Baker Mayfield who won big games last season. The hype train has left the station, and few NFL fan bases deserve to feel better about their team than the Browns’ faithful.

Even Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, a Cleveland native, is impressed.

“The Browns have been getting a lot better over the years,” Kelce said. “Obviously, they’re a playoff team, they’re a championship-caliber team. We just have to go out there and be ourselves, man.”

For the Chiefs, being themselves means being an AFC champion twice and Super Bowl winner once in the past two seasons — and isn’t that the sort of success that every AFC team wants?

Here’s who has the edge in Sunday’s game, which kicks off at 3:25 p.m. Central Time.

When the Chiefs pass

Patrick Mahomes was well on his way to a big game in last year’s playoff encounter when he left with an injury. He passed for 255 yards and one touchdown (and rushed for another) when Chad Henne took over in the third quarter.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

The Browns have improved their secondary with the additions of John Johnson III and Troy Hill from the L.A. Rams. The Chiefs have a new offensive line because Mahomes ran for his life before being sacked or getting off a throw in last season’s Super Bowl.

And how about the Chiefs’ WR2? Mecole Hardman, Demarcus Robinson, Byron Pringle, Daurice Fountain, Marcus Kemp? Who ya got?

Edge: Chiefs

When the Chiefs run

Again, reference the new offensive line. There’s plenty of speculation that Mahomes’ passing numbers will decrease this year because the Chiefs’ running game should have more success behind a line that can move people.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire is the first call, but in short-yardage and goal-line situaitons, look for Darrel Williams. And newcomer Jerrick McKinnon could wind up with more carries than a typical third-team running back.

Edge: Browns

When the Browns pass

Having Odell Beckham Jr., back after missing most of last season with a torn ACL is huge. He joins Jarvis Landry as an effective tandem. Tight end Austin Hooper was the Browns’ second-leading receiver last season.

The availability of KC safety Tyrann Mathieu is important here. Mathieu was tough against Cleveland last season, with an interception and tackle for loss. He didn’t practice as late as Thursday of this past week after landing on the COVID-19 list.

Baker Mayfield took the next step last season, leading a playoff charge that included a road victory. Plus, he greatly reduced his interceptions (eight, down from 21 in 2019). He can win the big game.

Edge: Chiefs

When the Browns run

Usually this would be an advantage for Cleveland thanks to Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. But the Chiefs appear to have improved their rushing defense.

Chris Jones moving to end on passing downs allows Jarran Reed and Derrick Nnadi to clog the middle. Linebacker Anthony Hitchens looked faster during the preseason, and with Willie Gay injured, expect rookie Nick Bolton out of Mizzou to get more snaps than expected.

Edge: Browns

Special teams/coaching/intangibles

The Chiefs’ special teams rankings, usually among the NFL’s best, took a dive last season, according to the respected Rick Gosselin ratings. The Browns finished behind the Chiefs in the ratings’ overall score.

But Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker remains one of the NFL’s best. Look for Hardman or Mike Hughes on punt-return duty and Pringle to return kicks.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski has done an admirable job turning around the Browns, but it’s hard to bet against Andy Reid in season openers. He’s looking to make it eight of nine in his Chiefs tenure.

Oh, and Arrowhead will be full for the first time since the 2019 AFC title game, as COVID crowd restrictions have been eased to allow for pre-pandemic capacity.

Edge: Chiefs