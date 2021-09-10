Players to watch Sunday? Let’s look beyond quarterbacks in this Chiefs-Browns matchup

It’s always about the quarterbacks, so when reading our first “Players to Watch” installment of the season ahead of Sunday’s game between the Chiefs and Cleveland Browns, let’s all just agree that Patrick Mahomes and Baker Mayfield are automatically on the list.

Mahomes, by the way, has not lost a game in September. Ever. He’s 10-0 in the season’s first month since becoming a full-time starter in 2018.

“I think we just stress the importance of starting the season fast,” Mahomes said. “We have a very tough training camp, as everyone knows. We really compete and go at it every single day at practice, and I think that prepares us to be ready to go from day one.”

Now let’s go a little deeper and identify who might hold keys to victory besides the quarterbacks.

Chiefs left tackle Orlando Brown Jr.

Brown wanted to play left tackle after lining up on the right side with the Baltimore Ravens. Here’s the first test since being traded to KC in the offseason, and it’s a big one.

The Browns line up Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney at defensive end. Brown was among the Chiefs’ major offseason acquisitions, along with the player who will line up next to him, guard Joe Thuney. All eyes will be on the Chiefs’ new offensive line, and especially on Brown.

Chiefs conerback L’Jarius Sneed

The Chiefs are hoping that their sixth-round draft selection in 2021, guard Trey Smith, becomes the Sneed of this year’s class. Sneed was taken in the fourth round in 2020 and turned in a fabulous rookie season. Now he aims to take the next step and become a defensive playmaker who will move to the slot in sub-packages.

Browns running back Nick Chubb

Chubb bulled his way to 69 yards in the Browns’ playoff loss to the Chiefs last season, and although the return of wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. from and injury should provide more balance to the offense, the Browns remain an excellent running team.

Chubb rushed for 1,067 yards in 12 games last season and scored 10 touchdowns. Paired with teammate Kareem Hunt, the former Chiefs standout, the Browns have one of the NFL’s top running back duos.

Browns safety John Johnson III

A huge pickup in free agency for the Browns, Johnson was a staple for Brandon’s Staley’s defense with the L.os Angeles Rams. He’s a heady player who called the defense last season.

In 54 games for the Rams, Johnson defended 32 passes and grabbed eight interceptions. Cleveland also signed corner Troy Hill from the Rams. Johnson and Hill were part of the NFL’s top-rated pass defense last season.