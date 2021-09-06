Kansas City Chiefs’ Andy Reid believes banged-up backfield will ‘be OK’ vs. Browns

Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire runs the ball as safety Daniel Sorensen pursues him during the Kansas City Chiefs training camp at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com

Chiefs running backs Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle) and Darrel Williams (concussion protocol) were banged up in preseason action.

The Chiefs, however, are expected to have their starting backfield intact for Sunday’s season opener against the Cleveland Browns at Arrowhead Stadium.

“They practiced this past week and did a nice job with it,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Monday of Edwards-Helaire and Williams. “It looked like they were moving around pretty good, so I think we’ll be OK there.”

The Chiefs’ confidence in the duo’s availability is further reinforced by the lack of moves to bolster depth during last week’s roster trimming to establish an initial 53-player roster.

Kansas City’s active running backs group currently consists of Edwards-Helaire, Williams and Jerick McKinnon alongside fullback Michael Burton. The Chiefs also have running back Derrick Gore on the practice squad.

The Chiefs begin full preparation for the Browns starting with a Wednesday practice, which will produce the team’s first official injury report of the 2021 regular season.

More information on how much Edwards-Helaire and Williams, who totaled 94 yards against the Browns in last year’s AFC Divisional Round playoff game, are able to do during practice will be known at that time.

While Reid appeared optimistic on his running backs, he took a wait-and-see approach on safety Tyrann Mathieu, who landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list last week.

“He’s still in the protocol,” Reid said. “We just have to wait that out and see where he’s at.”

A source previously told The Star that Mathieu is fully vaccinated and didn’t have symptoms. As such, he would be allowed to return to the training facility following two negative tests taken 24 hours apart.

If Mathieu can’t play in the season opener, the Chiefs would be down to just three safeties on their active roster: Juan Thornhill, Daniel Sorensen and Armani Watts.