Kansas City Chiefs set their 16-player practice squad: track the latest signings here

A day after establishing the initial 53-player roster for the 2021 regular season, the Chiefs on Wednesday turned attention to setting the practice squad.

The NFL carried over the practice squad rules from 2020, so the Chiefs can have 16 players, including up to six veteran players credited with two or more accrued seasons.

Kansas City can also protect up to four practice squad players during the week from other teams, and elevate two players a day before a game.

While the practice squad will remain fluid throughout the season, numerous familiar faces will appear on the Chiefs’ initial practice squad because it is customary for a team to bring back players who spent time in the scheme.

Here are the players signing to the 16-player practice squad so far:

• The Chiefs are signing defensive end Demone Harris, a source told The Star. Harris originally joined the team in 2019 after being signed off the Baltimore Ravens practice squad and knows the scheme.

• Defensive lineman Austin Edwards is signing with the practice squad, according to a source. Edwards had a good showing in the preseason finale with two run-stuffing plays near the goal line.

• The Chiefs are signing rookie safety Devon Key to the practice squad, a source told The Star. Key, an undrafted free agent out of Western Kentucky, was an early training camp standout, but fell off during the three preseason games. Time on the practice squad will allow Key the opportunity to develop.

• Rookie defensive back Zayne Anderson is returning to the practice squad, according to a source. Anderson originally joined the Chiefs during the offseason as an undrafted free agent out of BYU.

• Linebacker Omari Cobb will return to the Chiefs’ practice squad, per source. Cobb spent last season on the practice squad, though he was elevated to the game day roster once. He had one tackle in a Week 16 game against the Falcons.