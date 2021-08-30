Kansas City Chiefs trimming their roster to 53 as NFL deadline looms: latest cuts here

A busy couple of days ahead.

The Chiefs are in the process of their establishing their initial 53-man roster.

They had 80 players heading into their preseason finale Friday against the Vikings, so they were faced with making 27 moves before the NFL’s 3 p.m. Tuesday deadline — 3 p.m. Central Time.

They can create two spots by placing guard Kyle Long on the physically unable to perform list and defensive lineman Malik Herring on the non-football injury list.

Here is a rundown of the moves so far (we’re updating as they come in):

• Devon Key, an early training camp standout, has been waived, according to a source. Key rotated with the first- and second-string units early in camp, but a shaky preseason opener changed that. Still, he impressed in practice, and the Chiefs will look to return him to the practice squad if he clears waivers, we’ve been told.

• The Chiefs have waived wide receiver Darrius Shepherd, a source told The Star. Shepherd is a Blue Springs High School graduate. Special teams coordinator Dave Toub complimented his work on special teams, a sure-handed returner.

• Safety Zayne Anderson has been waived, a source confirmed. Anderson, an undrafted free agent from BYU, received more reps as training camp progressed. NFL Network first reported his transaction. The Chiefs will look to return Anderson to the practice squad, The Star has learned.

• Defensive end Demone Harris was waived, according to a source. If he clears waivers, he’s a candidate to return to the team’s practice squad.

• Blue Valley Northwest and Kansas State graduate Dalton Schoen, a wide receiver, has been waived. Schoen joined the team on a reserve/future deal during the offseason

• The Chiefs waived linebacker Omari Cobb, who had a standout game in the preseason opener in San Francisco, per sources, with the intent of bringing him back to the practice squad.

• The Chiefs are waiving defensive lineman Austin Edwards, according to a source. Edwards had a strong showing with run-stuffing plays at the goal line in the preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings. He could return to the Chiefs’ practice squad if unclaimed on waivers.

• Offensive lineman Wyatt Miller, who joined the Chiefs in June, was waived, according to a source. Miller could rejoin the team on the practice squad if he clears waivers.