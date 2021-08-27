What Kansas City Chiefs fans should know about COVID-19 protocols at Arrowhead Stadium

For the first time since they raised a Super Bowl LIV banner, the Chiefs will open Arrowhead Stadium to a full crowd for a football game.

But COVID-19 hasn’t gone anywhere, and those in attendance for the preseason game Friday against the Minnesota Vikings will still have safety measures by which to abide.

For starters, if you’ll be in any of the indoor spaces at Arrowhead, bring your mask.

In conjunction with the Kansas City ordinance, fans will be required to wear masks while occupying the indoor portions of Arrowhead Stadium, unless actively eating or drinking, regardless of vaccination status.

The team provided a list of such areas — CommunityAmerica Club Level, the Ford Founder’s Club, Foolish Lounge, Broadcast Lounge, Signature Suite Lounge, Locker Room Club, Tickets for Less Penthouse, Draft Room and Chiefs Pro Shop. The policy applies to staff, as well.

Masks are not required while outdoors, but rather encouraged for those not fully vaccinated.

All 32 NFL teams have been cleared to return to full-capacity crowds, but some have made significantly stricter policies to account for fuller stadiums.

The Raiders, for example, will require attendees to show digital proof of vaccination via a phone app, and those who do will not be required to wear a mask. Alternatively, fans can elect to receive the vaccine on site at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas before the game and then wear a mask once inside the venue.

The Saints were the first NFL team to enact a vaccination policy, announcing on Aug. 12 that fans attending the game in New Orleans will either need proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of kickoff. Even with that policy, all fans must wear masks inside the Superdome unless actively eating or drinking.

The Chiefs have outlined other safety measures that have carried over from the 2020 season, including increased cleaning and sanitization. They have also placed hand sanitizers throughout the stadium. To limit contact, all concession stands and retail are cashless. They will have grab-and-go items and self-checkout options.

Tickets are also mobile-only. That includes parking passes, which can no longer be purchased at the toll gates. All parking must be purchased in advance on the Chiefs’ website or through the team’s mobile app.

Because of the 7:05 p.m. kickoff Friday against the Vikings, the Chiefs have encouraged fans to arrive early to avoid rush-hour traffic. The parking lots open at 2:30 p.m. Friday. The stadium opens at 5 p.m., though those in the CommunityAmerica Club Level can enter at 4:30 p.m.